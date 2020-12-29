League of Legends LPL All-Star event to be held in January

The postponed League of Legends LPL All-Star event finally has an official date, and fans can catch their favorite pros in action on January 1st and 2nd, 2021.

The League of Legends All-Star event for the LPL was supposed to be held in December as an offline event in Chengdu. Due to the emergence of fresh COVID-19 cases in the city, about 30 minutes from the venue, the event was postponed.

LPL allstar weekend might take a hit, there are two new covid-19 cases yesterday in Chengdu a where the allstar weekend event would've been hosted at. In a leaked document it showed one of the places a diagnosed patient visited is only 30 minutes drive from the venue. — Ran (@ran_lpl) December 8, 2020

Fans who purchased the invitation to the All-Stars event got their tickets refunded, as, at that time, the League of Legends tournament was postponed indefinitely.

With the official date arriving once more, it seems that League of Legends LPL fans can once again enjoy the All-Stars event in the region.

League of Legends LPL All-Star gets January slot

[OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT]



After full communication with relevant departments and clubs, the LPL All-Star Weekend will be held on January 1st and January 2nd, 2021. Specific details on schedule, players, and events will be announced later. pic.twitter.com/05w94oEff9 — LPL (@lplenglish) December 27, 2020

In a recent tweet, the LPL English Twitter handle announced the details of the All-Star event.

“After full communication with relevant departments and clubs, the LPL All-Star Weekend will be held on January 1st and January 2nd, 2021. Specific details on schedule, players, and events will be announced later.”

The League of Legends All-Star event for the LPL will have an all-star match between two teams with players who received the most votes this year.

There will be a separate event for the rookies as well, which will consist of players who joined the LPL professional scene after 2019.

Moreover, there will be a solo-king event between eight players, along with a legacy match between the former rosters of Team OMG and EDG.

Here is a complete list of all the categories: