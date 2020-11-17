League of Legends patch 10.24 preview shows a lot of balance changes to items and champions

Tryndamere is all set to get a buff in League of Legends patch 10.24

The new League of Legends Mythic items and item changes in the Preseason 11 update have brought a significant shift to the champion and gameplay meta.

Needless to say, Riot does need to change a lot when it comes to tweaking the new items as well as the champions, and it would seem that the next patch 10.24, will be doing just that.

Patch Preview 10.24

-Focus is mainly on items still, bringing classes and outlier items closer

-Reducing burst from item procs and actives on the AP lines

-Most outlier champs are being covered with item changes

-Tank hotfix nerfs will still be in pic.twitter.com/EaKWbXCStN — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) November 16, 2020

In a recent tweet, League of Legends gameplay design director Mark 'Scruffy,' Yetter opened up about some of the planned updates that the devs will be bringing next week.

It seems that there will be numerous item tweaks, and some champions will be going through the nerf and buff hammer as well.

New Item nerfs and buffs in League of Legends patch 10.24

Though we are yet to get any details on what the exact item and champion changes are going to be in League of Legends patch 10.24, Mark Yetter did share a list of all the possible targets.

Item Nerfs:

Luden’s Tempest

Liandries Anguish

Night Harvester

Riftmaker

Hextech Rocketbelt

Lichbane

Demic Embrace

Nashors Tooth

Eclipse

Blade of the Ruined King

Item Buffs:

Tear of the Goddess

AP Jungle items

Kraken Slayer

Essence Reaver

Phantom Dancer

Moonstone Renewer

Prowler’s Claw

Serpent's Fang

Champion Nerfs:

Kayle

Samira

Hecarim

Champion Buffs

Tryndamere

On-hit Kayle was just broken once the new items hit the live servers, and by the 25-minute mark, she could literally 1v5 the entire enemy squad.

The recent changes to Lichbane and the introduction of Kraken Slayer have completely overturned her kit. She became one of the most oppressive champions to deal with from mid-game onwards.

Trynd buffs please. For a champ that is typically a one trick champ, this is a really low winrate, isn't it? pic.twitter.com/YbweOPB8rb — toplaneisdepression (@timetofeedtop) November 16, 2020

Tryndamere, on the other hand, was feeling quite underwhelming with the introduction of the new Items, and the players who mained him had an underwhelming win rate ever since Preseason 11 took off.

So, Riot bringing these changes in patch 10.24 will be adding more changes to the League of Legends meta.