League of Legends patch 10.24 preview shows a lot of balance changes to items and champions

The new League of Legends Mythic items and item changes in the Preseason 11 update have brought a significant shift to the champion and gameplay meta.
Needless to say, Riot does need to change a lot when it comes to tweaking the new items as well as the champions, and it would seem that the next patch 10.24, will be doing just that.
In a recent tweet, League of Legends gameplay design director Mark 'Scruffy,' Yetter opened up about some of the planned updates that the devs will be bringing next week.
It seems that there will be numerous item tweaks, and some champions will be going through the nerf and buff hammer as well.
New Item nerfs and buffs in League of Legends patch 10.24
Though we are yet to get any details on what the exact item and champion changes are going to be in League of Legends patch 10.24, Mark Yetter did share a list of all the possible targets.
Item Nerfs:
- Luden’s Tempest
- Liandries Anguish
- Night Harvester
- Riftmaker
- Hextech Rocketbelt
- Lichbane
- Demic Embrace
- Nashors Tooth
- Eclipse
- Blade of the Ruined King
Item Buffs:
- Tear of the Goddess
- AP Jungle items
- Kraken Slayer
- Essence Reaver
- Phantom Dancer
- Moonstone Renewer
- Prowler’s Claw
- Serpent's Fang
Champion Nerfs:
- Kayle
- Samira
- Hecarim
Champion Buffs
- Tryndamere
On-hit Kayle was just broken once the new items hit the live servers, and by the 25-minute mark, she could literally 1v5 the entire enemy squad.
The recent changes to Lichbane and the introduction of Kraken Slayer have completely overturned her kit. She became one of the most oppressive champions to deal with from mid-game onwards.
Tryndamere, on the other hand, was feeling quite underwhelming with the introduction of the new Items, and the players who mained him had an underwhelming win rate ever since Preseason 11 took off.
So, Riot bringing these changes in patch 10.24 will be adding more changes to the League of Legends meta.Published 17 Nov 2020, 13:23 IST