League of Legends patch 11.1 preview: Buffs to Gnar; massive changes to Runaan’s Hurricane

The first League of Legends patch of the year is around the corner, and Riot Games has outlined some crucial changes.

With patch 11.1, League of Legends officially heads into Season 11, and the new version update is indeed going to be a big one.

League of Legends preseason patch 10.23 sought to do away with much of how items and itemization worked in the game. Apart from the new mythic item system, the devs have also added new core passives like Omnivamp, while allowing easier access to items with Grievous Wounds.

For 11.1 we're doing a burst damage pass across a bunch of items. Shifting pure upfront burst into stats (overall not nerfs or buffs, just adjustments)



We still have a small balance hotfix patch coming next week (10.25b) pic.twitter.com/Ff9jcrAbfn — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) December 11, 2020

In a recent tweet, League of Legends developer Mark Yetter outlined some probable changes that patch 11.1 would bring along.

Gnar’s Mega form will be receiving some much-needed love this time around. Ryze, Qiyana, Xayah, and Karma will also be receiving buffs in League of Legends.

Pantheon, on the other hand, will receive the nerf hammer, and Runaan’s Hurricane will get an overhaul in terms of stats and build path in League of Legends.

Probable changes in League of Legends patch 11.1

Here is a list of some of the probable League of Legends changes that Yetter outlines.

#1 - League of Legends champions

Fiddlesticks

W cooldown: 9-7 > 10-8

Gnar

Mega Q damage: 5-165 > 25-205

Mega Q slow: 15-35% > 30-50%

Mega E dash range: 600 > 675

Mini E attack speed duration: 4 seconds > 6 seconds

Karma

E base shield: 80-200 > 8-240

Master Yi

Q cooldown: 18-14 > 18-16

Pantheon

Health regen: 10 > 9

W empowered AD scaling: 135-165% > 120-165%

Qiyana

Health regen: 8.5 > 9

Health regen per level: 0.65 > 0.9

Base AD: 64 > 66

Ryze

Q mana cost: 40 > 40-32

Xayah

E cooldown: 12-8 > 10-8

E mana cost: 40 > 30

Yasuo

Passive crit bonus: 100% > 150%

Passive crit converstion: 1% crit = 0.5 AD > 1% crit = 0.4 AD

AD per level: 3.2 > 2.2

Yone

Passive crit bonus: 100% > 150%

Passive crit converstion: 1% crit = 0.5 AD > 1% crit = 0.4 AD

AD per level: 3 > 2

#2 - League of Legends items

Archangel’s Staff

Recipe changed: [Tear of the Goddess + Needlessly Large Rod + Amplifying Tomb + 930g]

Ability power increased from 60 to 65.

Duskblade of Draktharr

AD increased from 55 to 60

Nightstalker passive damage changed from [100 +30% bonus AD] to [65 +25% bonus AD]

Goredrinker

Thirsting Slash passive damage lowered from 110% AD to 100% AD

Health restore increased from [20% AD + 12% missing health] to [25% AD +12% missing health]

“Thirsting Slash heal is now calculated sequentially for each champion hit, meaning there are diminishing returns on hitting multiple champions as the missing health contribution is decreased by the previous heal.”

Hextech Rocketbelt

AP increased from 80 to 90

Health increased from 250 to 350

Supersonic active damage changed from [175-250 based on level] to [125]

Ionian Boots of Lucidity

Summoner Spell haste increased from 10% to 12%

Luden’s Tempest

AP increased from 80 to 90

Manamune

Recipe changed to [Tear of the Goddess + Caulfield’s Warhammer + Long Sword + 1050g]

Total cost increased from 2600 to 2900

Awe passive bonus AD increased from 2% max mana to 2.5% max mana

Muramana

Awe passive bonus AD increased from 2% max mana to 2.5% max mana

Shock passive on-hit damage lowered from 4% max mana as physical damage to 2.5% max mana as physical damage

Night Harvester

AP increased from 80 to 90

Health increased from 250 to 300

Soulrend passive damage changed from [125-200 based on level] to [125]

Prowler’s Claw

Ability Haste increased from 10 to 20

Sandswipe passive damage changed from [100 +30% bonus AD] to [65 +25% bonus AD]

Runaan’s Hurricane

Recipe changed: [Dagger + Dagger + Zeal + 850g]

Total cost lowered from 3400 to 2500

[Removed] No longer gives AD

Seraph’s Embrace

Ability power increased from 60 to 65.

Shurelya’s Battlesong

Active movement speed increased from 40% to 60%

Stridebreaker

AD lowered from 50 to 45

Ability haste increased from 10 to 20

Halting Slash active damage lowered from 110% AD to 100% AD

Trinity Force

AD lowered from 35 to 25

Ability haste increased from 10 to 20

League of Legends Runes

Ultimate Hunter (Domination)

Effect changed: “Your ultimate gains 6 Ability Haste, plus an additional 5 Ability Haste per Bounty Hunter stack. Bounty Hunter stacks are earned the first time you get a takedown on each enemy champion.”

Cosmic Insight (Inspiration)