League of Legends patch 11.1 preview: Buffs to Gnar; massive changes to Runaan’s Hurricane

The first League of Legends patch of the year is around the corner, and Riot Games has outlined some crucial changes.
With patch 11.1, League of Legends officially heads into Season 11, and the new version update is indeed going to be a big one.
League of Legends preseason patch 10.23 sought to do away with much of how items and itemization worked in the game. Apart from the new mythic item system, the devs have also added new core passives like Omnivamp, while allowing easier access to items with Grievous Wounds.
In a recent tweet, League of Legends developer Mark Yetter outlined some probable changes that patch 11.1 would bring along.
Gnar’s Mega form will be receiving some much-needed love this time around. Ryze, Qiyana, Xayah, and Karma will also be receiving buffs in League of Legends.
Pantheon, on the other hand, will receive the nerf hammer, and Runaan’s Hurricane will get an overhaul in terms of stats and build path in League of Legends.
Probable changes in League of Legends patch 11.1
Here is a list of some of the probable League of Legends changes that Yetter outlines.
#1 - League of Legends champions
Fiddlesticks
- W cooldown: 9-7 > 10-8
Gnar
- Mega Q damage: 5-165 > 25-205
- Mega Q slow: 15-35% > 30-50%
- Mega E dash range: 600 > 675
- Mini E attack speed duration: 4 seconds > 6 seconds
Karma
- E base shield: 80-200 > 8-240
Master Yi
- Q cooldown: 18-14 > 18-16
Pantheon
- Health regen: 10 > 9
- W empowered AD scaling: 135-165% > 120-165%
Qiyana
- Health regen: 8.5 > 9
- Health regen per level: 0.65 > 0.9
- Base AD: 64 > 66
Ryze
- Q mana cost: 40 > 40-32
Xayah
- E cooldown: 12-8 > 10-8
- E mana cost: 40 > 30
Yasuo
- Passive crit bonus: 100% > 150%
- Passive crit converstion: 1% crit = 0.5 AD > 1% crit = 0.4 AD
- AD per level: 3.2 > 2.2
Yone
- Passive crit bonus: 100% > 150%
- Passive crit converstion: 1% crit = 0.5 AD > 1% crit = 0.4 AD
- AD per level: 3 > 2
#2 - League of Legends items
Archangel’s Staff
- Recipe changed: [Tear of the Goddess + Needlessly Large Rod + Amplifying Tomb + 930g]
- Ability power increased from 60 to 65.
Duskblade of Draktharr
- AD increased from 55 to 60
- Nightstalker passive damage changed from [100 +30% bonus AD] to [65 +25% bonus AD]
Goredrinker
- Thirsting Slash passive damage lowered from 110% AD to 100% AD
- Health restore increased from [20% AD + 12% missing health] to [25% AD +12% missing health]
- “Thirsting Slash heal is now calculated sequentially for each champion hit, meaning there are diminishing returns on hitting multiple champions as the missing health contribution is decreased by the previous heal.”
Hextech Rocketbelt
- AP increased from 80 to 90
- Health increased from 250 to 350
- Supersonic active damage changed from [175-250 based on level] to [125]
Ionian Boots of Lucidity
- Summoner Spell haste increased from 10% to 12%
Luden’s Tempest
- AP increased from 80 to 90
Manamune
- Recipe changed to [Tear of the Goddess + Caulfield’s Warhammer + Long Sword + 1050g]
- Total cost increased from 2600 to 2900
- Awe passive bonus AD increased from 2% max mana to 2.5% max mana
Muramana
- Awe passive bonus AD increased from 2% max mana to 2.5% max mana
- Shock passive on-hit damage lowered from 4% max mana as physical damage to 2.5% max mana as physical damage
Night Harvester
- AP increased from 80 to 90
- Health increased from 250 to 300
- Soulrend passive damage changed from [125-200 based on level] to [125]
Prowler’s Claw
- Ability Haste increased from 10 to 20
- Sandswipe passive damage changed from [100 +30% bonus AD] to [65 +25% bonus AD]
Runaan’s Hurricane
- Recipe changed: [Dagger + Dagger + Zeal + 850g]
- Total cost lowered from 3400 to 2500
- [Removed] No longer gives AD
Seraph’s Embrace
- Ability power increased from 60 to 65.
Shurelya’s Battlesong
- Active movement speed increased from 40% to 60%
Stridebreaker
- AD lowered from 50 to 45
- Ability haste increased from 10 to 20
- Halting Slash active damage lowered from 110% AD to 100% AD
Trinity Force
- AD lowered from 35 to 25
- Ability haste increased from 10 to 20
League of Legends Runes
Ultimate Hunter (Domination)
- Effect changed: “Your ultimate gains 6 Ability Haste, plus an additional 5 Ability Haste per Bounty Hunter stack. Bounty Hunter stacks are earned the first time you get a takedown on each enemy champion.”
Cosmic Insight (Inspiration)
- Summoner Spell haste increased from 15 to 18