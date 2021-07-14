League of Legends patch 11.15 preview: Gwen, Virgo, and Sylas nerfs outlined for the upcoming update

With the League of Legends patch 11.15 update right around the corner, Riot Games has provided some insights into some of the changes that players can look forward to next week.

Some of the overpowered picks in the game will be receiving a lot of nerfs this time around. Gwen, Sylas, and Viego will finally be seeing their names on this list.

Full Preview for 11.15 here!



Continuing to drop early sustain in a few places, and some buffs for champions in places that we think players will enjoy. pic.twitter.com/m2I2LPTgX1 — Jeevun Sidhu (@JeevunSidhu) July 13, 2021

In a recent tweet, League of Legends’ lead gameplay developer outlined all the changes that Riot is working on for the next patch.

However, these changes are tentative and may look quite different when League of Legends patch 11.15 finally goes live.

Here is a list of all the changes that will be hitting the PBE soon.

League of Legends patch 11.15 preview

#1. League of Legends System Buffs

Hullbreaker: Resists 25-45 >>> 25-60

#2. League of Legends Champion nerfs

Annie: Q AP Ratio 80% >>> 75%

Q AP Ratio 80% >>> 75% Aurelion Sol: E Flight Distance 5500 - 7500 >>> 5000

E Flight Distance 5500 - 7500 >>> 5000 Gwen: E Attack Speed 40 - 80% >>> 20 - 80 %

E Attack Speed 40 - 80% >>> 20 - 80 % Irelia: W AD Ratio 50% >>> 40% Physical DR 40 - 80 >>> 40 - 70%; Magic DR 20 - 40% >>> 20 - 35%

W AD Ratio 50% >>> 40% Physical DR 40 - 80 >>> 40 - 70%; Magic DR 20 - 40% >>> 20 - 35% Kayle: Magic Resist 30 >>> 26

Magic Resist 30 >>> 26 Sylas: Q Damage 60 - 280 (+8-% AP) >>> 70-290 (+90% AP); W Healing 30-150 (+45% AP) >>> 25-125 (+40% AP)

Q Damage 60 - 280 (+8-% AP) >>> 70-290 (+90% AP); W Healing 30-150 (+45% AP) >>> 25-125 (+40% AP) Thresh: E D 11 - 9 >>> 13 - 10

E D 11 - 9 >>> 13 - 10 Viego (lane): Q Base Damage 25 - 85 >>> 15 - 75; Bonus damage to monsters 10 >>> 20; Healing from minnions 50% >>> 10%

Q Base Damage 25 - 85 >>> 15 - 75; Bonus damage to monsters 10 >>> 20; Healing from minnions 50% >>> 10% Wukong: HPS 4 >>> 2.5

#3. League of Legends Champion Buffs

Blitzcrank: Armoe 37 >>> 40; Q Damage: 70 - 270 (+100% AP); 90 - 290 (+120% AP)

Armoe 37 >>> 40; Q Damage: 70 - 270 (+100% AP); 90 - 290 (+120% AP) Caitlyn: Q AD Ratio 130 - 170% >>> 130 - 190%

Q AD Ratio 130 - 170% >>> 130 - 190% Cassiopeia: E Damage 10 - 90 >>> 20 - 100

E Damage 10 - 90 >>> 20 - 100 Kennen: Q damage 75 - 235 (+75% AP) >>> 85 - 265 (+80% AP)

Q damage 75 - 235 (+75% AP) >>> 85 - 265 (+80% AP) Mordekaiser: W cd 14 - 10 >>> 12 - 8; Damage stored 35% >>> 45%

W cd 14 - 10 >>> 12 - 8; Damage stored 35% >>> 45% Rell: W cd 13 >>> 11

W cd 13 >>> 11 Nidalee: Base HP 545 >>> 570; HP/lvl 85 >>> 95

Base HP 545 >>> 570; HP/lvl 85 >>> 95 Shyvana: Q cd 9 - 5 >>> 7 - 5; AP Ratio 25/15% >>> 35/25%

Q cd 9 - 5 >>> 7 - 5; AP Ratio 25/15% >>> 35/25% Syndra: Q mana cost 60 - 80 >>> 40 - 80

Q mana cost 60 - 80 >>> 40 - 80 Xayah : R cd 160 - 130 >>> 140 - 100

#4. League of Legends Champion Adjustments

Rumble: P Heat Decay and Overheat checking is more consistent; various bug fixes

P Heat Decay and Overheat checking is more consistent; various bug fixes Dr. Mundo: More investigation needed; waiting until the next patch

