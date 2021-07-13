Gwen nerfs will finally be on the way as Riot previews champion updates for League of Legends patch 11.15

Almost a week into patch 11.14, League of Legends' devs have started tinkering with some changes that players can expect in the next update.

Gwen will finally be having her name on the nerf list, along with Irelia and Aurelion Sol, while Kennen, Mordekaiser, and Nidalee will be gearing up for some much-needed buffs.

In a recent tweet, the lead game designer at League of Legends, Jeevun Sidhu, highlighted some of the changes that the devs are planning for the upcoming path 11.15.

11.15 Patch Preview is here!



Lot of pro-facing shakeups for playoffs in here, plus a couple of high performing solo queue champions. pic.twitter.com/4XSJgZZSqE — Jeevun Sidhu (@JeevunSidhu) July 12, 2021

Many in the League of Legends community were expecting a Gwen nerf in patch 11.14 itself. However, due to her low win rate in solo-queue, Riot Games decided to delay it for at least another update.

Gwen has a ridiculously high pick/ban rate of 82.4 in competitive play ever since the Summer Split began. She has been one of the most oppressive solo lane and jungle picks in the game, with the capability to out-duel almost every side-lane match-up.

So Gwen finally having her name on the nerf list for League of Legends patch 11.15 is a very welcome change.

League of Legends patch 11.15 preview

1)System buffs

Hullbreaker

2) Champion nerfs

Annie

Aurelion Sol

Gwen

Irelia

Kayle (Mid)

Sylas

Thresh

Viego (lane)

Wukong

Over here in Apex we have this character called Wattson and the exact same thing happens every time I try to explain why we can't just buff the character with the highest winrate. — Daniel Zenon Klein (@danielzklein) July 12, 2021

Fans might be a bit surprised to see Aurelion Sol on the nerf list for 11.15, but the League of Legends devs explained this by saying:

“Aurelion Sol’s Elite win rate in the last two patches has been 57.3% and 57.4%. Both of those have been the highest win rates of any champion in Elite MMR. He doesn’t have the highest “1 trick” rate or comparable metric that would suggest his low play rate is a cause.”

3) Champion buffs

Blitzcrank

Caitlyn

Cassiopeia

Kennen

Moredekaiser

Nidalee

Rell

Shyvana

Syndra

Xayah

4) Champion adjustments

Rumble

Dr. Mund

Edited by Ravi Iyer