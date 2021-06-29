There are no Gwen nerfs on the cards for 11.14 as League of Legends devs outline patch preview

It’s indeed very surprising to see that Gwen will not be getting a nerf in League of Legends patch 11.14, and what’s even more surprising is the reason behind it.

In a recent tweet, while talking about tentative changes that Riot Games planned for the upcoming update, League of Legends’ lead gameplay designer Jeevun “Jag” Sidhu explained why the devs feel it’s unnecessary to bring in Gwen tweaks right now.

Regarding a few questions:



Gwen did come up but her solo queue metrics are quite reasonable in terms of both win rate and ban rate. She's really only performing in Pro play in Western regions. Eastern regions don't seem to agree she's OP.



Viego nerf hasn't made pro patch yet. — Jeevun Sidhu (@JeevunSidhu) June 28, 2021

In the tweet, he wrote:

“Gwen did come up, but her solo queue metrics are quite reasonable in terms of both win rate and ban rate. She’s really only performing in Pro play in Western regions. Eastern regions don’t seem to agree she’s OP.”

It is surprisingly true that Gwen hasn’t been a priority pick for the Chinese and Korean League of Legends pro scenes. However, in the LEC and the LCS, she has enjoyed a very high pick and ban rate in the Summer and has often been the defining factor in many team victories.

Gwen has been dominating the top lane. Now, you can play a strong champion, OR you can also play her like a pro -- just ask @Odoamne.



Or don't because we did it for you :)



Check out the @ROGUE top laner's guide to Gwen in this episode of Mastery Class 👇https://t.co/gKhMfVm8N1 pic.twitter.com/Q54UxgeoDi — Dot Esports (@DotEsports) June 25, 2021

When checking her solo-queue stats on OP.gg, League of Legends players will find Gwen sitting at one of the lowest ranks with just a 47.49% win rate.

What makes Gwen feel overpowered in League of Legends?

I mean Gwens issue also stems from another frustrating zone ability that got implemented with very little counterplay putting into her. Bwipo said it the best. As a burst champ there should be a window of opportunity to punish her but due to her shroud there is none — Marius Nemo (@Geddn616) June 28, 2021

Simply put, Gwen feels overpowered because of the lack of counterplay she brings to the table.

Her “W” Hallowed Mist is what makes and breaks the champion, and when used right, she can take over the entire game all by herself. However, while her mist can be easily countered during a team fight with proper communication and synergy, that is not the case during the 1v1 laning phase.

Her E damage early just needs to go down. that should fix all the issues early

she can get 1 sided trades really early with that.

The rest of her kite wouldn't make her strong all all early. she can do whatever she wants later, i don't care, shes meant to down that. but early nah — Mathew Cavanagh (@mathew_cavanagh) June 28, 2021

Her mobility, high damage output, and the very reason she can pick Teleport and Ignite as her Summoner spells and not Flash make her one of the most problematic champions to deal with for melee bruisers.

However, she is much easier to deal with outside the laning phase, and as she is pretty squishy with no sustain built-in, she can go down relatively easily when focused on. This is one reason she has a meager win rate in solo queue, because of which the League of Legends devs will not look to tweak her kit just yet.

Edited by Ravi Iyer