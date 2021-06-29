Lillia is gearing up for massive adjustments in 11.14, as her tentative changes hit the League of Legends PBE

League of Legends’ resident fawn, Lillia, is gearing up for some massive adjustments to her kit, as Riot will be looking to make significant tweaks to her damage and mobility in patch 11.14.

In a very recent tweet, League of Legends’ lead gameplay designer Jeevun ‘Jag’ Sidhu teased Riot’s tentative buff and nerf list for the upcoming update.

11.14 Patch Preview is here!



Responding to some champions that were hit too hard by systemic changes, as well as a few shift regarding newly updated champions. pic.twitter.com/fqxVL6JNHb — Jeevun Sidhu (@JeevunSidhu) June 28, 2021

With all the mobility changes that came with League of Legends patch 11.13, Riot needed to make a lot of tweaks to balance the game.

While there are a lot of names on the nerf and buff list this time around, Lillia will instead be heading for some kit adjustments to help moderate her damage output as well as her mobility.

Consequently, her new changes are live on the League of Legends PBE at the moment, and it would seem the devs are looking to tweak each aspect of her kit.

League of Legends PBE 11.14 cycle: Lillia changes

Here's a full changelist for the Lillia changes that got pushed to PBE a little while ago. There were a few tooltip bugs, but to my knowledge this is what we're planning on shipping. As always, subject to change, and if these changes don't land well, we'll be looking for followup pic.twitter.com/Sl5JoOEf5H — Riot Maxw3ll (@ExasperatedDan) June 28, 2021

Base

Armor 20» 22

Health Regen 9 0/5» 75/5

Passive: Dream-Laden Bough

New Effect Lillia heals 18-120(.1 5%AP) HP over the duration against large monsters, 12-189 (+6% AP) against champions. Lillia can only heal off of one monster at a time.

Damage 5% of max health » 6%+ 1 5%/100 AP of max health (monster cap unchanged) Heal is 33% effective for each source beyond the first.

Q: Blooming Blows

Q Mana Cost: 45» 65

Move Speed Max Stacks: 5 » 4

Move Speed per stack: 7/819/10/11 + 1%/100AP » 3/4/5/6/7+ 3%/100AP

Q Move Speed Duration 5 » 5 5

Q Stack Falloff Time 1s » 1 5

Cooldown 4» 6/5 5/5/4 5/4

Base Damage (magic and true) 30/45/60/75/90» 35/50/65/80/95

W: Watch out! Eep!

Damage 70/85/100/115/130 + 30% AP » 70/90/110/130/150 +35% AP

E: Swirlseed

Cooldown 12 » 18

Slow 25/30/35/40/45%» 40%

Damage 70/90/110/130/150 » 70/95/120/145/170

R: Lilting Lullaby

Damage AP Ratio 30%» 40%

Sleep Duration: 22 5/3 » 1 5/22 5

Initial Drowsy Slow 25%» 10%

Slow increase per 0 25s 5%» 0

Give it a shot. Her movespeed at two items is very close to what it was previously, mostly because a lot of the MS she was getting from it was burned due to the MS speed cap/falloff. — Riot Maxw3ll (@ExasperatedDan) June 28, 2021

Though at first glance these changes might look like nerfs to Lillia’s kit, League of Legends devs assured players with follow ups stating that,

“Her movespeed at two items is very close to what it was previously, mostly because a lot of the MS she was getting from it was burned due to the MS speed cap/falloff.”

Additionally, it will also,

“Keep pro players from fishing for sleeps on a low cooldown to start fights from a safe distance.”

Lillia was an incredibly strong pick in League of Legends last season, and these adjustments are primarily being made with competitive play in mind.

