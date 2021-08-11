League of Legends patch 11.17 will look to shift Lucian’s power from mid to bot lane

During his launch, Lucian was intended to be more of a bot lane AD carry than a flex pick in other lanes in League of Legends.

However, throughout the season, the Sentinel of Light started seeing more playtime in other roles than in his intended lane.

In League of Legends’ Season 11 specifically, Lucian has a 6.43% pick rate in the mid lane, making him one of the more popular picks for the role. In professional play, all the major leagues, including the LEC, the LCK, and the LCS, have made Lucian one of the meta picks for the mid-lane.

His incredible early-to-mid game scaling, along with the amount of harassment and poke he can dish out from level one, makes him incredibly difficult to deal with for mages.

11.17 has Lucian changes (coming to PBE). The goal is to shift power from Mid Lucian to Bot.



Base Stats

Base AD :: 64 >>> 62



Lightslinger (P)

(New) - Ally buffs empower Lucian's next 2 (stacks to 4) basic attacks to deal an additional 14 (+10% tAD) magic damage



(1/2) — Jeevun Sidhu (@JeevunSidhu) August 10, 2021

However, Riot Games is looking to tone down Lucian in the mid lane and make him a more potent pick in the bot lane once again.

In a recent tweet, League of Legends lead gameplay designer, Jeevun Sidhu, opened up about how the devs will aim to tackle this champion in patch 11.17.

League of Legends patch 11.17 will make Lucian a more favorable pick in the bot lane

Ardent Blaze (W)

Mana Cost :: 70 >>> 60

Allies proccing the mark also trigger Vigilance.



The Culling (R)

Damage Per Shot :: 20/40/60 (+25%AD) >>> 15/30/45 (+25% AD)

Number of Shots :: 22/28/34 >>> 22 (+25% Critical Strike Chance)



More details will come later this week!



(2/2) — Jeevun Sidhu (@JeevunSidhu) August 10, 2021

Jeevun Sidhu pointed out that for Lucian to fit the bot lane meta again, his kit will need to undergo a certain amount of changes.

Hence, in the League of Legends PBE 11.17 cycle, the devs will try to make the following tweaks to his kit for testing:

It’s imperative to note that these changes said to be hitting the League of Legends PBE are tentative and might not reflect in the official patch 11.17, set to go live in two weeks.

