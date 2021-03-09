League of Legends patch 11.6 preview outlines massive Akali tweaks and nerfs for Hecarim and Lillia

With the League of Legends patch 11.6 PBE cycle well on its way, players can finally get a glimpse of some of the tentative changes that might be arriving in the upcoming update.

Some of the overpowered jungle picks will be hit with the nerf hammer this time around, while the more underwhelming champions will be seeing some much-needed love coming their way.

Patch Preview for 11.6. Includes:



-Systemic healing reduced

-Xin Zhao mini upgrade

-And the usual targeting of outliers (strong and weak) pic.twitter.com/nOWK1loOkl — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) March 8, 2021

In a recent tweet, League of Legends gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter outlined the patch preview for 11.6. He also highlighted some of the champions who will be receiving updates when the patch goes live next week.

While he is yet to reveal the exact changes that the League of Legends devs will be introducing for these champions, the details of the PBE cycle in Surrender at 20 give the community a significant amount of insight.

With changes to the item system in patch 10.23 and the introduction of the new Mythic sets, Riot Games does have its work cut out when it comes to balancing the game for pro play and standard matchmaking.

Tentative champion changes coming in League of Legends patch 11.6

#1. Champion Buffs

Akali

Xin Zhao

LeBlanc

Sylas

Pyke

Volibear (jungle)

Although Yetter considers the Akali changes to be a buff in the League of Legends patch 11.6 preview, it’s more of an adjustment to her kit than anything else. Much of her quality of life and lane dominance is being taken away, according to the stats available in Surrender@20. She will also be given significant scaling later on in the game.

Akali’s adjustments in the League of Legends PBE:

Base HP lowered from 575 to 500

Assassin's Mark (Passive)

[Removed] No longer restores energy.

Five Point Strike (Q)

Energy cost changed from [120 / 115/ 110 / 105 / 100] to [130 / 115 / 100 / 85 / 70]

[Removed] No longer deals extra damage to minions & monsters at max rank.

Twilight Shroud (W)

[New] "Akali increases her energy by 80 while the shroud is active."

Shuriken Flip (E)

E1 damage lowered from [50 / 85 / 120 / 155 / 190 (+35% AD) (50% AP)] to [30% of base damage]

Base damage: 100 / 187.5 / 275 / 362.5 / 450 (+85% AD) (+120% AP)

E1 Damage: 30/56.25/82.5/108.75/135 (+25.5% AD) (+36% AP)

E2 damage increased from 50/85/120/155/190(+35% AD)(50% AP) to [70% of base damage]

Base damage: 100/187.5/275/362.5/450 (+85% AD) (+120% AP)

E2 Damage: 70/131.25/162.5/253.75/315 (+59.5% AD)(+84% AP)

Perfect Execution (R)

R1 damage changed from 125/225/325 to 80/220/360

[New] Now has 30% AP ratio

R1 damage type changed from Physical to Magic

#2. Champion Nerfs

Hecarim

Karthus

Urgot

Lillia

Renekton

Gnar

Hecarim and Lillia have been some of the most picked junglers in League of Legends pro-play. However, their dominance surpasses the competitive stage as they boast an incredibly high win rate in standard matchmaking as well.

Both Lillia and Hecarim have one of the best camp clearances in the game, coupled with some incredibly good team-fight engage tools at their disposal.

League of Legends patch 11.6 is expected to arrive on the 16th of March.