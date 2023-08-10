The early notes are now out for League of Legends 13.16, and the upcoming update will introduce a considerable number of balance changes to the MOBA ahead of Worlds 2023 qualifiers. Some of the biggest highlights of the patch will be the buffs that will be making their way to Karma, Milio, and Lulu, along with massive nerfs for Shyvanna, Naafiri, Shaco, and Tristana.

When talking about the upcoming update, Riot Games noted,

“Simple buffs to underperforming Lethality items. Upping Lucian P to bind him a little harder to bot. We don't intend to make Enchanters his best pairing with this change, but a little better than they are on Live.”

They continued,

“Akali, Ekko, Sylas changes are to help in matchups where they have counter value especially. Continuing to monitor other strong mids (eg. Jayce, LB). For Sylas, most players are maxing W (more effective in SoloQ), so we expect to give more soloQ power but less to Pro (they max Q).”

League of Legends Patch 13.16 early notes

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon Apologies for the late preview! Simple buffs to underperforming Lethality items. Upping Lucian P to bind him a little harder to bot. We don't intend to make Enchanters his best pairing with this change, but a little better than they are on Live. pic.twitter.com/dSMv7unvaT

Before moving on to the proposed list of changes in Patch 13.16, it’s important to note that the mentioned tweaks are tentative and may not reflect completely in the final update. Riot Games will be testing them out in the League of Legends PBE before shipping them with the final patch next week.

1) League of Legends Patch 13.16 Champion Buffs

Milio

Q Base Damage: 90/135/180/225/270 (+ 90% AP) >>> 80/140/200/260/320 (+ 120% AP)

E Base Shields: 60/80/100/120/140 (+ 25% AP) >>> 60/85/110/135/160 (+ 30% AP)

Lucian

Vigilance Flat Physical Damage: 10 >>> 15

Lulu

Health per Level: 88 >>>92 — Q Damage: 70/105 /140 / 175 / 210 (+ 40% AP) >>> 70 /105 / 140 / 175 / 210 (+ 50% AP)

E Damage: 80/120 /160 / 200 / 240 (+ 40% AP) >>> 80/120 / 160 / 200 / 240 (+ 50% AP)

Karma

Q Base Damage: 70/120 / 170 / 220 / 270 (+ 40% AP) >>> 70 / 120 / 170 / 220 / 270 (+ 50% AP)

Mantra Q Detonation Damage: 35/140 / 245 / 350 (+ 60% AP) >>> 35/140 / 245 / 350 (+ “70% AP)

R Cooldown: 40/38/36 /34>>>40/37/34/31

Caitlyn

Attacks per Headshot: 6 >>> 5

Wukong (Top)

Mana Regen Growth: 0.65 >>> 0.8

Q Mana Cost: 40 >>> 20

W Mana Cost: 80-40 >>> 60-40

Brand

P Mana Restore: 20-40 >>> 30-50

Q AP Ratio: 55% >>> 65%

E AP Ratio: 45% >>> 50%

Akal

Q Energy Cost: 130 / 115/100 / 85/70 >>> 110/100 / 90/80 / 70

Damage :: 40 / 65/90 / 115/140 (+ 65% AD) (+ 60% AP) >>> 45/70 / 95 / 120 / 145 (+ 65% AD) (+ 60% AP)

Ekko

Q Outgoing Damage: 60 / 75 / 90 /105 /120 (+ 30% AP) >>> 70 / 85/100 / 115 / 130 (+ 30% AP)

Q Slow: 32/39/46 / 53 / 60% >>> 40 / 45/50 / 55 / 60%

Sylas

Base Mana: 310 >>> 400

2) League of Legends Patch 13.16 Champion Nerfs

Rek'Sai

Unburrowed Q Damage: 21/27/33/39/45 + 50 % Bonus AD >>> 34/38/42/46/50% TOTAL AD (This is a nerf until level 13)

Shaco (Supp)

Base Mana Regen: 715>>>6

W Mana Cost: 50/55/60/65/70 >>> 70 at all ranks

Naafiri

Armor: 32>>>30

Attack Damage: 57 >>>55

Base Attack Speed: 688 >>> 663

Shyvana

W Damage per Second: 20/32/45/57/70 + 30% Bonus AD >>> 20/30/40/50/60 + 20% Bonus AD

W Damage per Hit: 5/8/11.25/14.25/17.5 + 7.5% Bonus AD >>> 5/7/9/11/13 + 5% Bonus AD

Tristana

Mid Health: 670 >>> 640

Magic Resist: 30>>>28

Armor: 26 +4.2>>>30 +45

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon Akali, Ekko, Sylas changes are to help in matchups where they have counter value especially. Continuing to monitor other strong mids (eg. Jayce, LB). For Sylas, most players are maxing W (more effective in SoloQ), so we expect to give more soloQ power but less to Pro (they max Q)

3) League of Legends Patch 13.16 System Buffs

Axiom Arc

Cooldown Refund: 5+40% Lethality >>> 10% +40% Lethality

Serpent's Fang

Lethality: 12 >>> 15

Prowler's Claw

Cooldown: 10s >>> 5s

Damage: 85/65 (+45/30% bonus AD) >>> 85/65 (55/35% bonus AD)

Umbral Glaive

Lethality: 10 >>> 13

4) League of Legends Patch 13.16 System Nerfs

Duskblade of Draktharr

Missing Health Damage: 0% >>>18% — Cooldown: 10s >>> 30s