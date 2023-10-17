League of Legends patch 13.21 preview: K’Sante buffs, Caitlyn nerfs, Brand adjustments, and more

League of Legends patch 13.21 preview is now live. There are quite a few champions and items that will be receiving changes in the upcoming update, which is due next week. Some of the biggest highlights are the buffs to K’Sante. The champion got a significant amount of adjustments in 13.20, and Riot Games feels he is a bit underpowered in the current top lane meta.

When talking about the buffs to his kit, the developer stated:

“K'Sante shows some initial promising skew movement being better for average players and worse for Pros. We're fixing a bunch of the bugs that have shown up, buffing him up a bit and we're continuing to monitor the feedback here.”

Meanwhile, nerfs will be hitting Aurelion Sol, Briar, and Caitlyn on her Lethality build. Caitlyn’s Umbral Glaive and Duskblade build path is incredibly oppressive to play against in the current meta. Fortunately, Riot Games will be toning it down significantly.

League of Legends patch 13.21 preview

Before moving on to the names that will receive changes in the upcoming patch, it’s important to note that Riot Games will first test 13.21 out in the League of Legends PBE before officially deploying the update. Hence, there may be significant changes with what you see here and what eventually makes it to 13.21 next week.

1) Champion buffs

Bel’Veth

Hecarim

K’Sante

Kha’Zix

Le’Blanc

Master Yi

Morgana (jungle)

Tahm Kench (top)

Varus

When talking about Kha'Zix, Bel'Veth, Hecarim, and Master Yi, Riot Games stated:

“These 4 junglers were disproportionately hurt by some of the changes; a mix of objective value going down AD ratio removal from the pet, Blue pet nerf for Hec. Bel'Veth had additional movement from a set of direct changes. Looking to bring each up by some amount in addition to reverting the pet AD ratio nerf.”

2) Champion Nerfs

Aurelion Sol

Briar

Caitlyn (Lethality)

Dr. Mundo

Jinx Rammus

3) Champion Adjustments

Brans (Jungle)

Seraphine (Support)

Zyra (Jungle)

4) System Nerfs

First Strike

Phase Rush

5) System Adjustments

Hullbreaker

League of Legends patch 13.21 release date

League of Legends patch 13.21 is set to go live next week and will drop on the Rift on October 25, 2023. It will be one of the updates leading upto the season 14 pre-season.