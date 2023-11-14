League of Legends patch 13.23 preview: Turret Gold changes, Riven buffs, K’Sante nerfs, and more

League of Legends patch 13.23 preview is now live. Riot Games will buff snowballing in the upcoming update by introducing changes to Turret Gold. Balance changes will also be making their way to some champions. Picks like Riven, Trundle, and Janna will receive some quality-of-life upgrades to their kits.

Nerfs will be making their way to Briar, K’Sante, and Naafiri, as the developer is looking to tone the champions down a bit and make them more manageable during both the early and late game.

Below is the preview for League of Legends patch 13.23.

League of Legends patch 13.23 preview

Before moving on to the champions who will be receiving changes in patch 13.23, it’s important to keep in mind that Riot Games will first try these changes out in the League of Legends PBE. Hence, the names mentioned here may not entirely reflect in the patch set to go live next week.

1) Champion buffs:

Janna

Riven

Trundle

Vel’Koz

When talking about the changes coming to Janna right after she got a mini-rework, Riot Games stated:

“Our changes last patch were directionally accurate, but she landed a little underpowered.”

2) Champion nerfs:

Briar

K’Sante

Naafiri

Jarvan

Ziggs

K’Sante has been one of the most oppressive top laners for quite some time now. Riot Games will be nerfing him in the next patch:

“Ksante is too strong, we're targeting specifically his level 6 power spike, but we're happy directionally with how the reshape went, he's just OP.”

3) System Adjustments:

Turret Gold

When talking about the current state of snowballing in the game, Riot Games stated:

“We’re making some changes to inner and inhibitor tower gold to give a higher share of the gold as local gold. Given snowballing is at one of the lowest levels right now, we think this will help put it in a more correct spot while favoring roles like top lane that spend more time in the side lanes.”

League of Legends patch 13.23 release date

League of Legends patch 13.23 will go live next week. It is expected to drop onto the Rift on November 21, 2023.