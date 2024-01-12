League of Legends patch 14.1B preview: Naafiri and Zed buffs, Leblanc nerfs, and more 

The League of Legends patch 14.1B preview is now live, and the hotfix will be introducing a fair bit of changes to many champions and items. With Season 14 having finally gone live a couple of days ago, 14.1 has created a lot of outliers that the developers will now look to balance with 14.1B.

Below is a list of all the champions and items that will be receiving changes in League of Legends patch 14.1B.

League of Legends patch 14.1B preview

Before moving on to the names, it's important to note here that Riot Games will first be testing out the changes on the League of Legends PBE server. Only after finalizing the updates will they ship with the official 14.1B patch notes.

1) Champion buffs

Corki

Ezreal

Lux (Crownguard)

Naafiri

Zac

Zed

When talking about the Zed and Naafiri buffs, the developers stated:

"Zed was very dependent on Ravenous Hydra last season and took a large hit. Now that he's back to being more single target, we're looking at some buffs to get him back to his normal power level."

They continued to say:

"Even accounting for Naafiri players building wrong and Profane Hydra being a bit weak, she still seems weak. Giving her a bit of a bump to be more performant."

2) Champion nerfs

Aphelios

Fizz

Gwen

Kayle

leblanc

Singed

Taric

Teemo

When talking about the champions on the nerf list, Riot Games stated:

"These champions either benefitted a lot from stat swaps (typically don't have to waste money on a stat they don't care much about + got a stat they like a lot; typically health)."

3) System buffs

Essence Reaver

Heartsteel

Hubris

Profane Hydra

Stridebreaker

Tiamat

4) System nerfs

Collector

Rocketbelt (the Hextech one)

Stormsurge

Titanic Hydra

Trailblazer

Overall, the developers are happy with how patch 14.1 has played out in League of Legends so far. With the complete overhaul of the item system and introduction of new passives and gameplay mechanics, the new season has been fairly successful.

Champions are also pretty balanced, but Riot will be rolling in more tweaks and updates in the coming days to fix remaining issues. They mentioned that League of Legends patch 14.1B will not fix all the problems, but rather tackle the bigger outliers.