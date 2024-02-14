League of Legends patch 14.4 pre-notes: Massive Smolder adjustments, Jayce, buffs, and more

The pre-notes for League of Legends patch 14.4 is now live, with a lot in store for the upcoming update. A major highlight is the massive adjustments that the MOBA’s latest ADC Smolder is getting. Along with this, picks like Jayce, Ahri, Volibear, and Renekton will be up for some buffs. However, nerfs will hit Bard, Fiora, and Kalista.
League of Legends patch 14.4 pre-notes
1) Champion Buffs
Ahri
- Health Growth: 96 >>> 104
- Q AP Ratio: 45% AP >>> 50% AP
Jayce
- AD: 57 >>> 59
- mW Mana Restore: 10/12/14/16/18/20 >>> 15/17/19/21/23/25
- mW Damage/tick: 35/50/65/80/95/110 >>> 40/55/70/85/100/115
- ME: Mirrors Lee Sin R knockback functionality
Kai'Sa
- R Cast Range: 1500/2250/3000 >>> 2000/2500/3000
Lulu & Pix
- Q Doublehit Damage: 25% >>> 50%
- E Damage: 80/120/160/200/240 >>> 80/125/170/215/260
- E Shield: 75/115/155/195/235 >>> 80/125/170/215/260
Renekton
- Q Champ Healing: 12-36 (+ 15% bAD) >>> 12-44 (+ 17% BAD)
- E CD: 16-12 >>> 16-10
- R Bonus Health: 250-550 >>> 300-700
Soraka
- P Movespeed 70% >>> 90%
- Q heal: 50-110 >>> 60-120
- R CD: 160-130 >>> 150-120
Thresh
- Armor: 28 >>> 31
- E damage: 75-235 >>> 75-255
- R CD: 140-100 >>> 120-80
Volibear
- Q MS: 8-24% >>> 12-32%
- E CD: 13 >>> 12
- R Turret Disable: 3-5s >>> 2-4s
- R CD: 160-120 >>> 130-100
- R CC immunity removed (still unstoppable)
2) Champion Nerfs
Aurelion Sol
- Q Bonus Magic Damage Per 1s: 60-100 (+ 35% AP) >>> 55-95 (+ 30% AP)
Bard
- Armor growth: 5.2 >>> 5.0
- Attack Speed: .625 >>> .658
- P Damage: 35 +14/5 Chimes + 30% AP >>> 35 + 10/5 Chimes + 40% AP
- Q Damage: 80-260 + 65% >>> 80-240 + 80%
Fiora
- W AS Slow: 50% >>> 25%
Illaoi
- Tentacle damage: 9-162 + 115% Total AD >>> 9-182 + 100% Total AD
Kalista
- Rend base damage: 20-60 + 70% Total AD >>> 10-50 + 70% Total AD (Per-stack damage unchanged)
- Bugfix: Boots of Speed now proparly affects passive dash distance (this is a buff)
Maokai
- Armor: 39 >>> 35
- Q Damage: 70-270 + 2-4% Max HP >>> 65-265 + 2-4% Max HP
- R root duration: 0.8-2.6 >>> 0.75-2.25
Varus
- Base AD: 62 >>> 60
Zyra
- Plant damage: 20-88 + 18% AP >>> 16-84 + 18% AP
- Bonus monster damage: 40-100 >>> 60-100
3) Champion Adjustments
K'Sante
- All Out Q no longer slows
- All Out W no longer has a faster CD or cast time
- E dash speeds reduced 20-40%
- Health: 570 >>> 625 -Mana: 290 >>> 320
- W Armor/MR Ratio: 50% >>> 85%
Rek'Sai
- Passive healing, tunnel dash speed, and tunnel cooldowns buffed
- W knock-up buffed Changes are meant to be buffed (Damage reduced)
Smolder
- Q target dying while a missile is in flight still grants Smolder a stack
- Q 125 Stacks # of Missiles: 2 + 1% Dragon Practice Stacks >>> 1+ 1.5% Dragon Practice Stacks W Cooldown: 13-11 >>> 14-10
- W Base Damage: 70-150 + 25% total AD + 35% AP >>> 50-170 + 25% bonus AD + 20% AP
- W Explosion Damage: 25-85 + 65% AP >>> 25-85 + 25% bonus AD + 80% AP
- R will still cast even if Smolder dies during the cast time
4) System Buffs:
Black Cleaver
- Shred cap: 24% in 6 hits >>> 25% in 5 hits
- Kindlegem + Long Sword >>> Warhammer + Ruby Crystal Passive MS now applies even if the damage is mitigated
- Passive MS now has full power for ranged
Fountain Regeneration
- Max Health Regen Per 1s: 8.4% >>> 10.4%
Mana Mage Items
- +5 Haste
Ravenous Hydra
- [NEW]: Active benefits from 150% of your lifesteal
Stridebreaker
- Passive MS now applies even if the damage is mitigated Stack cap: 5 each >>> 3 each Max Pen unchanged
Terminus
- Active MS decays over 1.5s >>> 3.0s, now has a buff icon Max Armor/MR 15-25 >>> 18-24
- Dagger >>> 2nd Recurve Bow
5) System Nerfs
Lethal Tempo (Melee)
- Melee AS Per Stack: 9-13.5% >>> 5-16%
6) System Adjustments
Hubris
- VFX
Red Side Camera Offset
- Increased visibility on the bottom of the screen for the per-side offset camera option.
Support Items
- Charge rate: 18s >>> 20s
- First charge: 2:08 >>> 1:50
- Bloodsong ranged amp: 6% >>> 5%
- Solstice Sleigh health: 120 >>> 7% Max HP
- MS: 90, decaying over 4s >>> 30%, decaying over 3s
- Zaz'Zak's Damage: 50 + 15% AP + 3% Max HP >>> 20 + 20% AP + 4% Max HP
- Cooldown: 9-6 (linear) >>> 8/7/6 (1/11/16)
League of Legends patch 14.4 will go live next week. It’s set to hit the rift on February 21, 2024.