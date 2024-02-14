League of Legends patch 14.4 pre-notes: Massive Smolder adjustments, Jayce, buffs, and more

The pre-notes for League of Legends patch 14.4 is now live, with a lot in store for the upcoming update. A major highlight is the massive adjustments that the MOBA’s latest ADC Smolder is getting. Along with this, picks like Jayce, Ahri, Volibear, and Renekton will be up for some buffs. However, nerfs will hit Bard, Fiora, and Kalista.

Below are the pre-notes for League of Legends patch 14.4.

League of Legends patch 14.4 pre-notes

1) Champion Buffs

Ahri

Health Growth: 96 >>> 104

Q AP Ratio: 45% AP >>> 50% AP

Jayce

AD: 57 >>> 59

mW Mana Restore: 10/12/14/16/18/20 >>> 15/17/19/21/23/25

mW Damage/tick: 35/50/65/80/95/110 >>> 40/55/70/85/100/115

ME: Mirrors Lee Sin R knockback functionality

Kai'Sa

R Cast Range: 1500/2250/3000 >>> 2000/2500/3000

Lulu & Pix

Q Doublehit Damage: 25% >>> 50%

E Damage: 80/120/160/200/240 >>> 80/125/170/215/260

E Shield: 75/115/155/195/235 >>> 80/125/170/215/260

Renekton

Q Champ Healing: 12-36 (+ 15% bAD) >>> 12-44 (+ 17% BAD)

E CD: 16-12 >>> 16-10

R Bonus Health: 250-550 >>> 300-700

Soraka

P Movespeed 70% >>> 90%

Q heal: 50-110 >>> 60-120

R CD: 160-130 >>> 150-120

Thresh

Armor: 28 >>> 31

E damage: 75-235 >>> 75-255

R CD: 140-100 >>> 120-80

Volibear

Q MS: 8-24% >>> 12-32%

E CD: 13 >>> 12

R Turret Disable: 3-5s >>> 2-4s

R CD: 160-120 >>> 130-100

R CC immunity removed (still unstoppable)

2) Champion Nerfs

Aurelion Sol

Q Bonus Magic Damage Per 1s: 60-100 (+ 35% AP) >>> 55-95 (+ 30% AP)

Bard

Armor growth: 5.2 >>> 5.0

Attack Speed: .625 >>> .658

P Damage: 35 +14/5 Chimes + 30% AP >>> 35 + 10/5 Chimes + 40% AP

Q Damage: 80-260 + 65% >>> 80-240 + 80%

Fiora

W AS Slow: 50% >>> 25%

Illaoi

Tentacle damage: 9-162 + 115% Total AD >>> 9-182 + 100% Total AD

Kalista

Rend base damage: 20-60 + 70% Total AD >>> 10-50 + 70% Total AD (Per-stack damage unchanged)

Bugfix: Boots of Speed now proparly affects passive dash distance (this is a buff)

Maokai

Armor: 39 >>> 35

Q Damage: 70-270 + 2-4% Max HP >>> 65-265 + 2-4% Max HP

R root duration: 0.8-2.6 >>> 0.75-2.25

Varus

Base AD: 62 >>> 60

Zyra

Plant damage: 20-88 + 18% AP >>> 16-84 + 18% AP

Bonus monster damage: 40-100 >>> 60-100

3) Champion Adjustments

K'Sante

All Out Q no longer slows

All Out W no longer has a faster CD or cast time

E dash speeds reduced 20-40%

Health: 570 >>> 625 -Mana: 290 >>> 320

W Armor/MR Ratio: 50% >>> 85%

Rek'Sai

Passive healing, tunnel dash speed, and tunnel cooldowns buffed

W knock-up buffed Changes are meant to be buffed (Damage reduced)

Smolder

Q target dying while a missile is in flight still grants Smolder a stack

Q 125 Stacks # of Missiles: 2 + 1% Dragon Practice Stacks >>> 1+ 1.5% Dragon Practice Stacks W Cooldown: 13-11 >>> 14-10

W Base Damage: 70-150 + 25% total AD + 35% AP >>> 50-170 + 25% bonus AD + 20% AP

W Explosion Damage: 25-85 + 65% AP >>> 25-85 + 25% bonus AD + 80% AP

R will still cast even if Smolder dies during the cast time

4) System Buffs:

Black Cleaver

Shred cap: 24% in 6 hits >>> 25% in 5 hits

Kindlegem + Long Sword >>> Warhammer + Ruby Crystal Passive MS now applies even if the damage is mitigated

Passive MS now has full power for ranged

Fountain Regeneration

Max Health Regen Per 1s: 8.4% >>> 10.4%

Mana Mage Items

+5 Haste

Ravenous Hydra

[NEW]: Active benefits from 150% of your lifesteal

Stridebreaker

Passive MS now applies even if the damage is mitigated Stack cap: 5 each >>> 3 each Max Pen unchanged

Terminus

Active MS decays over 1.5s >>> 3.0s, now has a buff icon Max Armor/MR 15-25 >>> 18-24

Dagger >>> 2nd Recurve Bow

5) System Nerfs

Lethal Tempo (Melee)

Melee AS Per Stack: 9-13.5% >>> 5-16%

6) System Adjustments

Hubris

VFX

Red Side Camera Offset

Increased visibility on the bottom of the screen for the per-side offset camera option.

Support Items

Charge rate: 18s >>> 20s

First charge: 2:08 >>> 1:50

Bloodsong ranged amp: 6% >>> 5%

Solstice Sleigh health: 120 >>> 7% Max HP

MS: 90, decaying over 4s >>> 30%, decaying over 3s

Zaz'Zak's Damage: 50 + 15% AP + 3% Max HP >>> 20 + 20% AP + 4% Max HP

Cooldown: 9-6 (linear) >>> 8/7/6 (1/11/16)

League of Legends patch 14.4 will go live next week. It’s set to hit the rift on February 21, 2024.