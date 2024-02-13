League of Legends patch 14.4 preview: Ahri buffs, Varus nerfs, K’Sante adjustments, and more

The preview for League of Legends patch 14.4 is live, and Riot has a fair bit of balance adjustments in store for the MOBA in the coming week. Some of the biggest highlights of the patch will be the buffs making their way to Ahri, Thresh, and Renekton, with nerfs set for Varus, Urgot, and Bard.

K’Sante will also be receiving some adjustments along with Rek’Sai and Smolder. Support items will also get a fair number of tweaks, once again, as Riot continues to balance the changes they have introduced with patch 14.1.

Below is the list of all the names that will receive changes in League of Legends patch 14.4.

League of Legends patch 14.4 preview

Before moving on to the names, it’s important to keep in mind that the list is tentative and may not reflect entirely on the official update next week. Riot will test them in the League of Legends PBE before shipping them officially.

1) Champion Buffs:

Ahri

Jayce

Kai’Sa

Lulu

Renekton

Soraka

Thresh

Volibear

2) Champion Nerfs:

Aurelion Sol

Bard

Fiora

Kalista

Maokai

Urgot

Varus

Zyra

3) Champion Adjustments

K’Sante

Rek’Sai

Smolder

4) System Buffs

Black cleaver

Fountain Regeneration

Mana Mage items

Revenous Hydra

Stridebreaker

Terminus

5) System nerfs

Lethal Tempo

6) System Adjustments

Hubris VFX

Runaan’s Hurricane

Support Items

Tether Adjustments

When talking about the support item changes, Riot stated:

“We're pretty happy directionally with where supports have landed after everything's settled. Support item is having 1st+2nd stack charges start earlier and the charge rate is reduced slightly to: Buffs melee wave dynamics for 1st and 2nd wave, Discourage non-support item start for supports, Slightly nerf first support item completion time (we like that they're a bit stronger than S13, but the 1 item spike is a bit strong).”

When talking about Tethers, they mentioned:

Several champions this patch are getting their tethers updated to instantly snap when exceeding max range (Aatrox, Fiddle, Illaoi, Karma, Kled, LB, Noc, Morgana, Renata, Zac)

League of Legends patch 14.4 will go live next week and is expected to drop on the Rift on February 21, 2024. It will be one of the biggest updates introducing balance fixes in Season 14.