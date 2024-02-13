League of Legends PBE patch 14.4 cycle brings more changes to Volibear, Blitzcrank, Fiora, and more

New champion and item changes are making their way to the League of Legends PBE patch 14.4 cycle. Picks like Volibear, Rell, Blitzcrank, and Fiora are receiving updates, as Riot Games looks to further tinker with balancing in season 14. When it comes to the item changes, Black Cleaver, Ruinic Compas, and World Atlas will see some much-needed adjustments.

Riot has been having a rather tough time balancing the new support items that were added to LoL in season 14. Below are some of the most recent changes in the League of Legends PBE patch 14.4 cycle.

League of Legends PBE patch 14.4 changes

It’s important to keep in mind that the League of Legends PBE patch 14.4's changes are tentative and may not reflect entirely on the final patch, which is due to arrive next week. Riot will first test the tweaks before officially shipping them with the update.

That said, here are the upcoming patch's changes:

1) Champion changes

Blitzcrank (Adjustment)

R no longer breaks monster shields (grubs)

Volibear (buffs)

Q move speed increased from 8% 24% to 12% 32%

E cooldown reduced from 13 seconds to 12

R cooldown reduced from 160 120 seconds to 130 100

R turret disable duration reduced from 3 5 seconds to 2 4

Fiora (Nerf)

W attack speed slow reduced from 50% to 25%, reg slow unchanged

Renekton (Adjustments)

Empowered W no longer breaks monster shields (grubs)

Rell (Adjustments)

Q no longer breaks monster shields (grubs)

2) Item changes

Ravenous Hydra (Buff)

Active lifesteal effectiveness increased from 100% to 200%

Black Cleaver (Adjustments)

Kindlegem and Long Sword replaced by Caulfield's and Ruby Crystal in recipe, Phage, and total cost unchanged

Still has the armor shred buff

Runic Compass (Adjustments)

Gold from procs reduced from 41/38 to 38/36 (34/32 live)

Other changes unchanged

World Atlas (Adjustments)

Gold from procs reduced from 36/33 to 34/32 (30/28 live)

Other changes unchanged

League of Legends patch 14.4 is expected to drop onto the Rift on February 21, 2024. It will be one of the bigger updates that brings balance changes to the majority of the outliers in this game.