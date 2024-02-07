League of Legends PBE patch 14.4 cycle: Bloodsong and World Atlas nerfs, Bard adjustments, and more

The League of Legends PBE cycle for patch 14.4 is now live. There are a significant number of changes making their way to the upcoming update, with one of the major highlights being the nerfs coming to support items like Bloodsong and World Atlus.

Adjustments are heading to some picks as well, with Bard and Rek’Sai seeing significant changes to their kit. K’Sante is also up for changes, which is likely going to have an impact on his pick rate in pro play.

League of Legends PBE patch 14.4 cycle

1) Champion changes

Zac

Q tether range changed from 1000 center to 900 edge

Rek'Sai

Health growth increased from 99 to 105

Base health regen reduced from 7.5 to 5

Health regen growth reduced from .65 to .5

Base move speed increased from 335 to 340

Fury generation reduced by 50% against minions

P base heal removed

W unburrow base damage changed reduced from 50-190 to 50-150

W unburrow now scales with 80% AP

Unburrowed E cooldown reduced from 12 seconds to 10

Unburrow E base damage removed

Unburrow E AD ratio increased from 75% to 100%

Unburrow E now deals 6% 14% max HP at max fury instead of double damage

Burrowed E cooldown reduced from 26 18 seconds to 16 12

Tunnel cooldown reduced from 10 2 seconds to 6 2

Tunnel speed increased

R bonus AD ratio reduced from 175% to 100%

K'Sante

Base health increased from 570 to 610

W damage resist ratios increased from 50% to 60%

W All Out min charge time: increased from 0.5s to 0.75s

E dash speed reduced from 1500 to 1000

E ally dash speed reduced from 1800 to 1700

E All Out dash speed reduced from 2100 to 1600

Bard

Armor growth reduced from 5.2 to 5

Base attack speed increased from 0.625 to 0.658

Attack speed ratio increased from 0.625 to 0.658

Meep base damage per 5 Chimes reduced from 14 to 10

Meep AP ratio increased from 30% to 40%

Q base damage reduced from 80 260 to 80 240

Q AP ratio increased from 65% to 80%

2) Item Changes

Zaz’Zak’s Realmspike

Base damage reduced from 50 to AP ratio increased from 15% to 20%

Target max health damage increased from 3% to 4%

Cooldown changed from 9 6 seconds (1 18) to 8/7/6 (1/11/16)

Solstice Sleigh

MS changed from 90 flat to 30%

Duration reduced from 4s to 3s

Heal changed from 120 to 7% max HP

Bloodsong (nerf):

Ranged damage amp reduced from 6% to 5%

Bounty of Worlds (buff):

Health increased from 100 to 200

Health regen increased from 50% to 75%

Mana regen increased from 50% to 75%

World Atlas and Runic Compass (nerfs):

Quest charge timer increased from 18 seconds to 20

Runic Compass gold timer reduced from 5 seconds to 4

It’s important to remember that these changes are tentative and may not be reflected entirely on the official League of Legends 14.4 patch.

