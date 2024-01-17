All Ranked system changes coming in League of Legends patch 14.2

Champion balance changes are not the only thing you can look for in League of Legends patch 14.2, as the official update will also introduce a fair bit of changes to the Ranked system. During the recent patch preview, Matt “Riot Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison stated that there will be a fair bit of changes to the competitive system of the MOBA, where they will look to make demotion boundary more lenient and help players stay in the rank tier that best fit their skills.

Season 14 saw massive changes in Ranked, with the developers introducing a new competitive system, which will be a placeholder for the upcoming TrueSkill 2 set to go live later this year.

With League of Legends patch 14.2, they will be balancing some outliers with the new system and provide some quality of life for those who grind the ranked ladder.

League of Legends patch 14.2 to introduce significant changes to the Ranked system

When talking about the Ranked changes coming in League of Legends patch 14.2, Riot Phroxzon stated:

“We're making some changes to reduce how lenient tier boundary demotions are. While we think making a tier boundary is a big milestone, we also need to be demoting people more honestly to ensure the ranked system functions properly.”

He continued:

“We're also continuing to investigate some players with negative LP gains. The vast majority of these are coming from the above, where people are not being demoted properly, so their visible rank is higher than their current level of play. We're also chasing down a few cases of some Diamond1/Masters players having some negative LP gains for a short amount of time, but these only seem to be affecting a small number of accounts in large regions.”

League of Legends patch 14.2 is going to be rather big, especially with all the balance changes that Riot has planned for some of the champions and items. They will be dealing with some of the outliers that were introduced with 14.1 and look to balance out the new item system.

Patch 14.2 is expected to go live on Wednesday, January 24, 2023. It will also be introducing the new champion, Smolder.