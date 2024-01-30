League of Legends patch 14.3 preview: Zeri buffs, Brand nerfs, Shaco adjustments, and more

The League of Legends patch 14.3 preview is now live, and there are a significant number of adjustments to expect in the upcoming update. However, the highlights are the buffs to Pyze, Ziggs, and Zeri, as well as the nerfs to Azir, Karma, Lillia, and Brand. Adjustments will also hit picks like Shaco, Corki, and Yorick, while tweaks will be made to many of the items that are outliers in the season 14 meta.

When talking about League of Legends patch 14.3, Riot Games said:

“Compared to peak durability update, Assassin, Mage and Marksmen are dying a little faster, but Fighters, Tanks and Supports are a bit more durable. 14.3 will bring further reductions to burst damage from items to correct this. For some items, that reduction in burst will be added back to the AP to be interpreted by the champion's ratios (eg. Ludens/Stormsurge), for others, it will just be a straight nerf.”

League of Legends patch 14.3 preview

Before moving on to the champions that will be getting tweaks in League of Legends patch 14.3, it’s important to note that the changes are tentative, and the final patch will be affected by how Riot Games’ testing goes in the PBE.

1) Champion Buffs

Nidalee

Pyke

Wukong

Zeri

Ziggs

When talking about the upcoming champion buffs, Riot said:

“Some of these champions are weak (eg. Nidalee from losing Night Harvester). Some are building the wrong items, like Zeri, so we're updating recommendations.”

2) Champion Nerfs

Azir

Brand

Karma

Lillia

Rengar

Trundle

When talking about the nerfs, Riot said:

“Champs that have been strong for a while (looking at you Trundle). Champions with %maxHP damage that benefit from everyone having more HP (Lillia, Brand). Pro champs like Azir, Karma (we overbuffed here). Champs like Rengar who are popping off a bit too much, as he's one of the few champs that double benefited from Hubris + Profane buffs.”

3) Champion Adjustments

Aurelion Sol

Yorick

Corki

Maokai

Zyra

Shaco

4) System Buffs

Guinsoo’s Rageblade

Essence Reaver

Luden’s Companion

Malignance

Archangel’s Staff

Rod of Ages

5) System Nerfs

Collector

Kaenic Rookern

Youmuu’s Ghostblade

6) System Adjustments

Statikk Shiv

Stridebreaker

All item proc damage

League of Legends patch 14.3 is expected to drop next week on February 9, 2024.

