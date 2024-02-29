League of Legends patch 14.5 prenotes: All expected upcoming changes

The League of Legends pre-notes for patch 14.5 are now live, and there are a lot of balance changes in store for the upcoming update. Riot Games is looking to deal with some of the outliers and nerf the picks that have been taking over games while buffing the ones struggling in the current meta.

Below are some of the changes that are expected to make their way to League of Legends patch 14.5.

League of Legends patch 14.5 prenotes

1) Champion Buffs

Jarvan IV

Q CD: 10/9.5/9/8.5/8s >>> 10/9/8/7/6s

AR/lvl: 4.8 >>> 5.2

Kayn (Rhaast)

P Healing: 25% >>> 25%+ 0.5% % Bonus HP (Reaches about 32% on a normal 4-item fighter build)

R Healing: 65% >>> 75%

Kog'Maw

PMS: 0-40% >>> 10-50%

Q Cast Time: 0.25s >>> Uses AA Timer

E Slow: 30/35/40/45/50% >>> 40/45/50/55/60%

R Min AD Ratio: 65% >>> 75%

Rek'Sai

Auto-attack animation/speed improvements

Q-autos can no longer be canceled

E 100 Fury Damage: 6-14%

Max HP >>> 8-14% Max HP

E Monster Cap: 60-400 >>> 75-400

R Damage: 100-400 + 100% BAD + 20-30%

Missing HP >>> 150-450 + 100% BAD + 25-35% Missing HP

Sivir

Armor: 26 >>> 30

Veigar

Q damage: 80-240+ 45-65% AP >>> 80-240 + 50-70% AP

R CD: 120-60 >>> 100-60

Vex

P Gloom damage: 30-140 + 20%

AP >>> 40-150 + 25% AP

E: Killing units with E now grants P refund

Wukong

P Max Stacks: 10 >>> 5

P Efficacy per stack: 50% >>> 100%

[NEW]: P stacks fall off one at a time rather than all at once

2) Champion Nerfs

Bel'Veth

E Damage Reduction: 42-70% >>>>5-55%

Brand

R Damage: 100-300 + 25% AP >>> 100-250 +25% AP

R CD: 105-75 >>> 110-90

Evelynn

Q AP Ratio: 30% >>> 25% (Hits up to 4 times, mark damage unaffected. Maximum AP Ratio 1.95 >>> 1.75)

Maokai

Move Speed: 335 >>> 330

W Cooldown: 13-9 >>> 14-10

Q Monster Damage: 80-160 >>> 120-160

Nidalee

Move Speed: 340 >>> 335

Q (Cougar Form) Hunted Damage Bonus: 40% >>> 30%

Senna

Q Damage AD Ratio: 50% >>> 40%

Twisted Fate

E Attack Speed: 10-60% >>> 10-50%

E AD Ratio: 75% >>> 25%

Vayne

P Move Speed: 45 >>> 30

Q Cooldown: 4-2 >>> 6-2

Zac

P Healing: 5/6/7/8% >>> 4/5/6/7% max hp

W Base Dmg: 35/50/65/80/95 >>> 40/55/70/85/100

3) Champion Adjustments

Seraphine

Move Speed: 325 >>> 330

Q Mana: 65-85 >>> 60-100

Mana Growth: 50 >>> 25

Mana Regen Growth: .4 >>>.95

Attack Damage: 55 >>> 50

Missile Speed: 1200 >>> 1300

Damage: 55-155 >>> 60-160

Execute: 1.5x >>> 1.6x, champion

W Cooldown: 28-16 >>> 22-18

Mana: 80-100 >>> 70-90

Shield: 50-150 >>> 60-160

Move Speed AP Ratio: 4%% >>> 2%%

E Cooldown: 10 >>> 11-9

Mana: 60-80 >>> 60

Damage: 60-200 + 35% >>> 70-190 + 50%

CC Duration: 1.25 >>> 1.1-1.5 E

Minion Damage 100% >>> 70%

P Damage: 5/10/18/30 +5% >>> 4-25+ 4%

P Minion Damage: 300% >>> 100%

R Cooldown: 160-100 >>> 160-120

RAP Ratio: 60% >>> 40%

Smolder

Q3 Burn: 6.5% Max Health True Damage >>> (2% bonus AD + 1.5% AP + 1% Dragon Practice Stacks)%

Max Health True Damage E Number of Attacks: 5+ 5% Crit Strike Chance >>> 5+ 2% Dragon Practice Stacks

R Base Damage: 225-475 >>> 200-400

R Sweetspot Multiplier: 130% >>> 150%

R Heal: 110-210 + 75% AP >>> 100-170 + 50% bonus AD + 75% AP

Yorick

E Ghoul Bonus Damage: 30% x8 >>> 20% x8

Maiden Armor/MR: 10-50 >>> 30-90

R Bugfix vs. Shen Tooltip clarifications

4) System Buffs

Dream Maker

"Shield": 140 >>> 75-255 (Level 6-18)

Damage: 90 >>> 50-170 (Level 6-18)

Heartsteel

Colossal Consumption damage: 100 + 10% item HP >>> 80 + 12% item HP

Hextech Rocketbelt

Price: 2500 >>> 2600

AP: 60 >>> 70

Stormsurge

Move Speed: 5% >>> 8%

Celestial Opposition

Cooldown: 20 >>> 18

Slow: 50% for 1.5s >>> 60% for 2s

Sunfire Aegis

Health: 450 >>> 500

Immolate damage 12 + 1.75% bonus HP >>> 15+ 1.75% bonus HP

5) System Nerfs

Frozen heart

Price: 2400 >>> 2500

Armor: 70 >>> 65

Lich Bane

Spellblade AP Ratio: 50% >>> 45%

Solstice Sleigh

Cooldown: 20 >>> 30

Health: 7% Max HP >>> 50-230 (Level 6-18)

Decaying Move Speed: 30% >>> 25%

League of Legends patch 14.5 will be going live next week. It is expected to drop on the Rift on March 7, 2024.