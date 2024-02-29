League of Legends patch 14.5 prenotes: All expected upcoming changes

The League of Legends pre-notes for patch 14.5 are now live, and there are a lot of balance changes in store for the upcoming update. Riot Games is looking to deal with some of the outliers and nerf the picks that have been taking over games while buffing the ones struggling in the current meta.
Below are some of the changes that are expected to make their way to League of Legends patch 14.5.
League of Legends patch 14.5 prenotes
1) Champion Buffs
Jarvan IV
- Q CD: 10/9.5/9/8.5/8s >>> 10/9/8/7/6s
- AR/lvl: 4.8 >>> 5.2
Kayn (Rhaast)
- P Healing: 25% >>> 25%+ 0.5% % Bonus HP (Reaches about 32% on a normal 4-item fighter build)
- R Healing: 65% >>> 75%
Kog'Maw
- PMS: 0-40% >>> 10-50%
- Q Cast Time: 0.25s >>> Uses AA Timer
- E Slow: 30/35/40/45/50% >>> 40/45/50/55/60%
- R Min AD Ratio: 65% >>> 75%
Rek'Sai
- Auto-attack animation/speed improvements
- Q-autos can no longer be canceled
- E 100 Fury Damage: 6-14%
- Max HP >>> 8-14% Max HP
- E Monster Cap: 60-400 >>> 75-400
- R Damage: 100-400 + 100% BAD + 20-30%
- Missing HP >>> 150-450 + 100% BAD + 25-35% Missing HP
Sivir
- Armor: 26 >>> 30
Veigar
- Q damage: 80-240+ 45-65% AP >>> 80-240 + 50-70% AP
- R CD: 120-60 >>> 100-60
Vex
- P Gloom damage: 30-140 + 20%
- AP >>> 40-150 + 25% AP
- E: Killing units with E now grants P refund
Wukong
- P Max Stacks: 10 >>> 5
- P Efficacy per stack: 50% >>> 100%
- [NEW]: P stacks fall off one at a time rather than all at once
2) Champion Nerfs
Bel'Veth
- E Damage Reduction: 42-70% >>>>5-55%
Brand
- R Damage: 100-300 + 25% AP >>> 100-250 +25% AP
- R CD: 105-75 >>> 110-90
Evelynn
- Q AP Ratio: 30% >>> 25% (Hits up to 4 times, mark damage unaffected. Maximum AP Ratio 1.95 >>> 1.75)
Maokai
- Move Speed: 335 >>> 330
- W Cooldown: 13-9 >>> 14-10
- Q Monster Damage: 80-160 >>> 120-160
Nidalee
- Move Speed: 340 >>> 335
- Q (Cougar Form) Hunted Damage Bonus: 40% >>> 30%
Senna
- Q Damage AD Ratio: 50% >>> 40%
Twisted Fate
- E Attack Speed: 10-60% >>> 10-50%
- E AD Ratio: 75% >>> 25%
Vayne
- P Move Speed: 45 >>> 30
- Q Cooldown: 4-2 >>> 6-2
Zac
- P Healing: 5/6/7/8% >>> 4/5/6/7% max hp
- W Base Dmg: 35/50/65/80/95 >>> 40/55/70/85/100
3) Champion Adjustments
Seraphine
- Move Speed: 325 >>> 330
- Q Mana: 65-85 >>> 60-100
- Mana Growth: 50 >>> 25
- Mana Regen Growth: .4 >>>.95
- Attack Damage: 55 >>> 50
- Missile Speed: 1200 >>> 1300
- Damage: 55-155 >>> 60-160
- Execute: 1.5x >>> 1.6x, champion
- W Cooldown: 28-16 >>> 22-18
- Mana: 80-100 >>> 70-90
- Shield: 50-150 >>> 60-160
- Move Speed AP Ratio: 4%% >>> 2%%
- E Cooldown: 10 >>> 11-9
- Mana: 60-80 >>> 60
- Damage: 60-200 + 35% >>> 70-190 + 50%
- CC Duration: 1.25 >>> 1.1-1.5 E
- Minion Damage 100% >>> 70%
- P Damage: 5/10/18/30 +5% >>> 4-25+ 4%
- P Minion Damage: 300% >>> 100%
- R Cooldown: 160-100 >>> 160-120
- RAP Ratio: 60% >>> 40%
Smolder
- Q3 Burn: 6.5% Max Health True Damage >>> (2% bonus AD + 1.5% AP + 1% Dragon Practice Stacks)%
- Max Health True Damage E Number of Attacks: 5+ 5% Crit Strike Chance >>> 5+ 2% Dragon Practice Stacks
- R Base Damage: 225-475 >>> 200-400
- R Sweetspot Multiplier: 130% >>> 150%
- R Heal: 110-210 + 75% AP >>> 100-170 + 50% bonus AD + 75% AP
Yorick
- E Ghoul Bonus Damage: 30% x8 >>> 20% x8
- Maiden Armor/MR: 10-50 >>> 30-90
- R Bugfix vs. Shen Tooltip clarifications
4) System Buffs
Dream Maker
- "Shield": 140 >>> 75-255 (Level 6-18)
- Damage: 90 >>> 50-170 (Level 6-18)
Heartsteel
- Colossal Consumption damage: 100 + 10% item HP >>> 80 + 12% item HP
Hextech Rocketbelt
- Price: 2500 >>> 2600
- AP: 60 >>> 70
Stormsurge
- Move Speed: 5% >>> 8%
Celestial Opposition
- Cooldown: 20 >>> 18
- Slow: 50% for 1.5s >>> 60% for 2s
Sunfire Aegis
- Health: 450 >>> 500
- Immolate damage 12 + 1.75% bonus HP >>> 15+ 1.75% bonus HP
5) System Nerfs
Frozen heart
- Price: 2400 >>> 2500
- Armor: 70 >>> 65
Lich Bane
- Spellblade AP Ratio: 50% >>> 45%
Solstice Sleigh
- Cooldown: 20 >>> 30
- Health: 7% Max HP >>> 50-230 (Level 6-18)
- Decaying Move Speed: 30% >>> 25%
League of Legends patch 14.5 will be going live next week. It is expected to drop on the Rift on March 7, 2024.