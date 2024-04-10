League of Legends patch 14.8 pre-notes: All upcoming MSI 2024 changes

The League of Legends patch 14.8 pre-notes are live, and Riot Game is teasing some of the changes that you can expect from the update when it officially goes live next week. Some of the major balance changes are the buffs to Graves and Jhin. Both these picks have been struggling in the current meta. Hopefully, these tweaks will help them gain a bit more popularity.
Briar and Azir are on the nerfing blocks this time around. They have been quite difficult to deal with in recent patches. Hopefully, toning them down will make them easier to counter. Meanwhile, Skarner will receive a fair bit of adjustments. This is right after he just received his re-work.
Below are all the pre-notes for League of Legends patch 14.8.
League of Legends patch 14.8 pre-notes
1) Champion Buffs
Akali
- Base Health +30
Draven
- Q Damage +5
Galio
- Base MS: 335 >>> 340
- Q CD: 12-7 >>> 11-7
Graves
- Increased effect of AS from Items and Runes towards reload time by 35%
- Crit Damage Ratio per pellet: 40% >>> 45%
Hwei
- P AP Ratio: 30% >>> 35%
- QQ AP Ratio: 75% >>> 80%
Jarvan IV
- P Current HP Damage: 6% >>> 7%
Jhin
- P Bonus MS on Crit: 10% >>> 14%
- Q AD Ratio: 35-65% >>>44-74%
- Q Base Damage: 45-145 >>> 44-144
Kai'sa
- Q AD Ratio +5%
LeBlanc
- Q Base Damage: 65-165 >>> 70-170
- W CD: 18-10 >>> 15-10
Olaf
- Q Monster Damage: 5-25 >>> 5-45
Ryze
- W Cooldown: 13-9 -> 11-9
- W Slow: 35% -> 50%
Sylas
- Monster Damage: 70% -> 100%
Thresh
- Armor +2
- MR Growth +0.25
2) Champion Nerfs
Azir
- HP Regen: 5 -> 3.5
- W Base Damage: 50-118 -> 50-110 (Level scaling and AP ratio unchanged)
Briar
- HP Growth -5
- Q Cast Range +25
- W AS: 54-110% -> 55-95%
ZAC
- HP Regen: 8 -> 5
Zeri
- HP -30
3) Champion Adjustments
Mordekaiser
- Q Cooldown: 9-4 -> 8-4
- E Damage: -10
- R can no longer be cleansed (still blocked by CC immunity)
Skarner
- Mana Growth -5
- Mana Regen Growth +0.15
- Q Mana: 40-60 -> 30-50
- Q1 Cast Time: 0.5 -> 0.35
- Q Damage: 10-50 + 40%
- Bonus AD -> 10-70 + 60%
- Bonus AD Q1 Buff Duration: 3.5 -> 5.0 (still refreshes on autos/E)
- Q2 Recast lockout: 0.75 -> 0.5
- W Mana: 50-70 -> 60-80
- W Damage: 60-180 -> 50-150 (AP ratio unchanged)
4) System Buffs
Baron Attacks
- Damage increase to many Baron attacks in League of Legends
Voidgrub Camp
- Spawn Time: 5m >>> 6m
- True DPS Per Stack: 6 >>> 8 (Still 4 sec duration and half for ranged)
- Spawn Threshhold: 5 stacks >>> 4 stacks, still gain a 2nd summon at 6 stacks
League of Legends patch 14.8 will be the 2024 MSI update.