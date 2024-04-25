League of Legends patch prenotes 14.9: Karma buffs, Skarner nerfs, Akshan adjustments, and more

  • home icon
By Abhishek Mallick
Modified Apr 25, 2024 05:33 GMT
League of Legends 14.9
League of Legends 14.9 (Images via Riot Games)

The League of Legends prenotes for patch 14.9 are now live, and there are an extensive number of balance changes that fans can expect to make their way to the MOBA. Some of the biggest highlights of the update are the buffs making their way to Karma, Kennen, and Amumu. Nerfs will also hit Skarner, Ahri, Aurelion Sol, and Evelynn, while adjustments will be deployed for AAkshan, Bel’Veth, and Nilah.

Given below are the prenotes for League of Legends patch 14.9.

League of Legends patch prenotes 14.9

1) Champion Buffs

Amumu

  • Base AD +4
  • Base Armor +3

Karma

  • Q Slow: 35% -> 40%
  • R+E AoE Shield: 90% -> 100%
  • R+E AOE Haste: 12% -> 15%

Kennen

  • R has a new animation!
  • R can now be cast while moving
  • E has a range indicator on hover

Malzahar

  • Q Mana: 80 -> 60-80 -E Cooldown: 15-7 -> 11-7

Sejuani

  • W damage: 30-210 + 8% max-HP -> 10-130 + 12% max-HP (this is a buff)
  • P Resists: 10+50% bonus -> 10+75% bonus

Seraphine

  • Q AP Ratio: 50% -> 60%

2) Champion nerfs

Ahri

  • W: -5 Damage
  • R CD: 130/105/80 -> 130/115/100

Aurelion Sol

  • E AP Ratio: 100% ->80%

Blitzcrank

  • P Shield: 10s -> 4s
  • W MS: 70-90% (decaying) -> 60-80% (decaying)

Evelynn

  • W Slow: 65% -> 45%
  • R AP Ratio: 75% -> 65%

Jinx

  • R CD: 70/55/40 -> 85/65/45

Kassadin

  • E AP Ratio: 80% -> 70%

Master Yi

  • E Damage -10

Olaf

  • Q Damage -5
  • Q Monster Mod +5-25 R Passive Resists: 10/20/30 -> 10/15/20

Pyke

  • W Cost: 50 -> 65W CD +2

Skarner

  • Mana Regen Growth: 0.6 -> 0.75
  • Q Damage: 10-70 -> 10-50
  • W Slow: 20-40% -> 20% W Shield: 9% max-HP

Taliyah

  • Q Mana +10 (worked ground unchanged at 20)

Twitch

  • HP: 682+100 -> 630+104 (682-2382 -> 630-2398)
  • R Bonus AD: 40-70 -> 30-60
  • W Slow: 30-50% + 6% % AP -> 30-50% + 5%% AP

Urgot

  • Armor Growth: 5.45 -> 5

3) Champion Adjustments

Selection / Gameplay Radius

  • About 30 champions will be easier to click on, matching their model size Aurelion Sol, Briar, K'Sante, Naafiri, and Warwick will be larger in gameplay
  • Darius and Yuumi will be smaller

Akshan

  • Q Move Speed: 20-40% -> 20%
  • Q Non-Champion Damage: 40-90% -> 40-80%
  • Min R Damage: 20-30 + 10% total-AD -> 25-45 +15%
  • total-AD-Max R Damage: 80-120 + 40% total-AD -> 75-135 + 45% total-AD

Bel'Veth

  • P Attack Speed: 0.28-1% (level 1-13) -> 0.28-1% (level 1-17) (this is a nerf)
  • Q Damage: 10-30 + 110% total-AD -> 10-30 + 100% total-AD
  • Q Monster Mod: 140% Total Damage -> +45-85 flat damage (This is a buff until 136 total-AD)

Janna

  • W Damage: 55-195 + 30% bonus-MS + 60% AP -> 55-175 + 30% bonus-MS + 50% AP
  • E Shield: 80-220 -> 80-240

Nilah

  • Q Active Damage: (5-25 + 90-120% total-AD) * (1+120% Crit Chance) -> (5-25 + 90-110% total-AD) * (1+100% Crit Chance) (this is a nerf)
  • Q Active Attack Speed: 10-50% (by level) -> 10-60% (by level)

4) System Buffs

Deaths Dance

  • AD: 55 -> 60 Heal on kill: 50% bonus-AD -> 75% bonus-AD
  • Build path now includes a Pickaxe

5) System nerfs

Eclipse

  • Melee max-HP damage: 8% -> 6%
  • Ranged damage unchanged

Sundered Sky

  • Cooldown: 6s -> 8s
  • Heal: 140% base-AD + 6% missing-HP-> 120% base-AD + 6% missing-HP

Sterak's Gage

  • Price: 3000 -> 3200
  • Lifeline cooldown: 60s -> 90s

6) System Adjustments

Hexdrinker

  • MR: 35 -> 30
  • Build path now includes a second Long Sword

Maw of Malmortius

  • Haste: 0 -> 15 - AD: 65 -> 70
  • MR: 50 -> 40
  • Price: 2800 -> 3100
  • Lifeline Buff: 12%
  • Life Steal -> 10% Omnivamp
  • Lifeline Shield: 2.5s -> 3.0s

League of Legends patch 14.9 will go live next week. It is expected to drop onto the rift on May 2, 2024.

