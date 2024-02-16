League of Legends PBE patch 14.4 cycle adds more nerfs to Twisted Fate and Illaoi

More champion changes have made their way to the League of Legends PBE patch 14.4 cycle. Twisted Fate and Illaoi are getting nerfs ahead of the official update as Riot looks to balance the game further after the massive season 14 update.

AD Twisted Fate has been a menace to deal with in the recent meta. Fortunately, his AS and AP ratios will be scaled down quite a bit so that he is not allowed to run away with games if he gets early leads.

Illaoi, on the other hand, will get her AD ratios reduced on her Tentacles. She has been dominating the top lane meta solo queue a fair bit, so it’s not entirely surprising to hear she will be receiving some nerfs in the official update due next week.

Below are some of the new changes that have made their way to the League of Legends PBE patch 14.4 cycle.

More champion tweaks in League of Legends PBE patch 14.4 cycle

Before moving onto the list of new changes, it’s important to note that Riot will first be testing them out in the PBE servers before officially shipping them with League of Legends 14.4 next week. As a result, the changes mentioned below may not entirely reflect in the official update.

Twisted Fate (nerfs):

Attack speed growth reduced from 3% to 2.5%

Blue card AP ratio reduced from 115% to 100%

E AP ratio reduced from 50% to 40%

Illaoi (nerf):

Tentacle AD ratio reduced from 115% to 100%

Tentacle base damage nerf not added, likely cut

According to Riot,

"Illaoi benefited a bit too much from last patch (mechanics changes can be hard to estimate) and we're pulling back a bit here."

Aatrox (Adjustments):

P cooldown reduced from 24 12 seconds to 22 10

P triggering attack bug fixed to no longer trigger 1 refund instance (basically unchanged)

Terminus (Adjustments)

Resists per stack changed from 6 8 (8 18) to 6 8 (1/11/14), its 3 5 (1/11/14) on live

Active MS decays over 1.5s >>> 3.0s, now has a buff icon Max Armor/MR 15-25 >>> 18-24

Dagger >>> 2nd Recurve Bow

League of Legends patch 14.4 is going live next week and will be dropping on the Rift on February 21, 2024.