League of Legends PBE patch 14.6 cycle item changes: Brutalizer nerfs, Bami’s changes, and more

A fair number of item changes have made their way to the League of Legends PBE patch 14.6 cycle. Riot Games is looking to make tweaks to some of the more overpowered build paths in the upcoming update, with nerfs making their way to the likes of Brutalizer, Tunneler, and Serrated Dirk.

Lethality champions have been having a great time in the current season. It was pretty hard to deal with them once they started getting early leads, as they had a great deal of snowball potential.

The League of Legends developers will be looking to tone down the effectiveness of Lethality items even further in patch 14.6. This is likely going to have a severe impact on the current Season 14 meta.

League of Legends PBE patch 14.6 cycle item changes

Before moving on to the list of item changes that Riot Games has planned for patch 14.6, it’s important to note that the developer is going to test them out in the League of Legends PBE before shipping them with the official patch. Hence, the changes noted below may not be completely reflected in 14.6.

Spectre's Cowl changes:

Rejuv bead added to the recipe, cost unchanged

Health reduced from 250 to 200

Health regen reduced from 150% base regen to 100%

Health regen is now flat instead of based on damage taken

Brutalizer nerf:

Lethality reduced from 8 to 5

Verdant Barrier buff:

Cost reduced from 1800 to 1700

Tunneler nerf:

Cost increased from 1100 to 1150

Steel Sigil changes:

Second cloth armor added to recipe, cost unchanged

Serrated Dirk nerf:

Lethality reduced from 10 to 7

Hearthbound Axe changes:

Cost reduced from 1200 to 1150

AD reduced from 20 to 15

Haunting Guise nerf:

AP reduced from 35 to 30

Glacial Buckler changes:

Cost increased from 900 to 950

Glowing Mote added to recipe, Cloth and Sapphire unchanged

Fiendish Codex nerf:

AP reduced from 35 to 25

Caulfield's Warhammer nerf:

AD reduced from 25 to 20

Bami's Cinder changes:

Base damage increased from 12 to 13

Health ratio reduced from 1% bonus HP to .5%

League of Legends patch 14.6 is expected to go live in two weeks. Players can expect the changes to hit the Rift on March 20, 2024.