League of Legends Season 14 patch 14.1 Void Jungle changes: Voidgrub, revamped Rift Herald, new Nashor Pits, and more

League of Legends season 14 has introduced extensive changes to the void monsters in the jungle with patch 14.1. While the Rift Herald, as well as the Baron, received a ton of changes, the most exciting update to the Rift, however, is the inclusion of the Voidgrub and the Voidmites.

These are new horde objectives that will be taking the palace of the first Rift Herald in every game. The main goal of the latest neutral monsters is to provide teams with more tower-pushing power early on, giving players gradual and persistent power as the game goes along.

Below are all the Void changes that have made their way to League of Legends with patch 14.1.

League of Legends season 14 patch 14.1 Voidgrubs and Voidmites

Voidgrub and Voidmites League of Legends season 14 (Image via Riot Games)

Here is when Voidgrubs and Voidmites will spawn and affect the map:

Three Voidgrubs spawn at 5 minutes into the game.

Each Voidgrub will spawn 4 Voidmites every 12 seconds in combat.

Voidgrubs can respawn once per game as each one has its own individual respawn timer of 4 minutes, so feel free to just take one and walk away.

On death, Voidgrubs will give other nearby Voidgrubs a 25% Maximum Health + 25% Missing Health shield that decays over 10 seconds.

Killing one Voidgrub grants the player and allied teammates one stack of the Hunger of the Void Buff, which causes your non-proc attacks to deal bonus true damage to structures over 4 seconds. This damage will scale with the number of Voidgrubs slain at a rate of 4 (melee) / 3 (ranged) true damage every 0.5 seconds per stack.

Once your team hits 5 stacks of the buff, you will spawn 1 Voidmite to help when attacking towers (15-second cooldown). At 6 stacks the amount of Voidmites is increased to 2. Voidmites summoned by players have the same stats as a melee minion but with 40% less health and 50% more move speed.

Voidgrubs despawn at 13:45 in-game time (or 13:55 if Voidgrubs are in combat) to make way for Rift Herald.

The first Voidgrub taken per spawn group* will count as an epic takedown reward for the first one you participate in killing. For example, Cho’Gath can get one epic monster stack from the first Voidgrub he kills in the first spawn group, and then one more if he kills a Voidgrub that spawned in the second group. (*The Voidgrubs that spawn at 5 minutes are the first spawn group, and once slain the Voidgrubs that replace them are the second spawn group.)

Voidgrub stat

Health: 250 (+250 per minute of game time)

Attack Damage: 10 (+2.5 per minute of game time)

Attack Speed: 0.5

Armor: 0

Magic Resistance: 0

Movement Speed: 350

Attack Range: 500 units

Experience: 75 (+2% per level over 4*) (*Level is calculated as the average level of champions in the game, rounded up)

Gold Given on Takedown: 20 gold to the killer + 10 gold per player (including the killer)

Voidmite Stats

Health: 20 (+40 per minute of game time)

Attack Damage: 6 (+0.5 per minute of game time)

Attack Speed: 2

Armor: 0

Magic Resistance: 0

Movement Speed: 420

Attack Range: 125

Experience: 0

Gold Given on Takedown: 1 gold to killer

League of Legends season 14 Revamped Rift Herald

Rift Herald changes League of Legends season 14 (image via Riot Games)

If you or an allied teammate summon the Rift Herald, one player (either the user or a teammate) can right-click the Herald in order to hop onto Shelly. Right-clicking any direction while channeling onto Herald will allow the player to pick where Herald will start charging. While charging, players can steer the Rift Herald while she charges forward (similar to a Sion ultimate).

The Rift Herald receives 1 use of Charge when summoned which is consumed as soon as a player hops onto Herald (or when Herald automatically Charges a tower unpiloted). In the event a nearby enemy tower or inhibitor is destroyed, Herald will receive an additional Charge. This Charge (and cooldown) is displayed on Rift Herald’s health bar.

The Charge lasts for up to 14 seconds, starting at 150 movement speed and ramping up to 600 movement speed over 5 seconds (this is increased by 75% when charging towards an enemy tower). The charge will end upon collision with a structure or terrain, reducing the Herald’s health by 66% and ejecting the player 200 (+75% of player’s attack range) units in the opposite direction of the charge. In the event Herald’s Charge hits a live tower the ejection distance is increased to 700 (+75% of player’s attack range) units.

If a player steers the Rift Herald through enemies (including champions), the enemy will receive 250 true damage and be knocked airborne.

If a player steers the Rift Herald into an enemy structure a bonus 2000 (+0-750 based on average champion level) damage will be dealt to the structure, 5 (+ the number of Hunger of the Void stacks of the user) Voidmites will be spawned to attack the tower, and the player will gain a temporary shield.

NEWRift Herald now has Baron’s Gaze which reduces damage taken from the last enemy attacked by 50%.

Empowered Recall: The holder gains Empowered Recall until the Eye is used/expires ⇒ All allied champions who assisted in killing Herald gain a single completed use of Empowered Recall

Sharing (Gold) is Caring: Rift Herald grants any gold it gains from turrets/turret plates to the player that summoned them (if they weren't around) ⇒ Rift Herald grants any gold it gains from turrets/turret plates to all champions who assisted in killing the Herald

NEWAuto Cast: Upon expiring, the Eye of the Herald will auto-cast with no channel time and summon Rift Herald. In the event your champion is currently dead, the Herald will spawn in your team’s fountain.

Rift Herald stats

Health: 7125-14250 (based on level)

Attack Damage: 99.5-250 (based on level)

Attack Speed: 0.4

Armor: 60

Magic Resistance: 50

Movement Speed: 325

Attack Range: 250

Experience: 306-320 (based on level)

Gold Given on Takedown: 100 gold to killer, 100 local gold

League of Legends season 14 Voidborn Sentinel, Brambleback, and Scuttler

Void Scuttlers and Void Sentinels are being introduced with League of Legends season 14 (Image via Riot Games)

Once Baron Nashor emerges onto the Rift at 20 minutes, the next time Blue Sentinel and Red Brambleback respawn they will rise again as Voidborn Sentinel and Voidborn Brambleback respectively with 30% more health. This transformation also comes with increased durability making them harder to take down. Now, once slain, Blue and Red will grant their buffs to the entire team of the player that takes them down (excluding any allies that were dead).

Blue and Red

The respective buffs are will be getting some changes! (Note: These adjustments apply to both the base Sentinel and Brambleback as well as their Voidborn counterparts).

Crest of Insight (Blue Buff): 5/10/15/20 Haste ⇒ 10 Haste

Crest of Cinders (Red Buff): 0.5/1/3/5% Max Health Regeneration (levels 1/4/6/11) ⇒ 0.5/1/3% Max Health Regeneration (levels 1/4/6)

When the buffs become Voidborn they no longer transfer to opponents upon the owner’s death (mainly to prevent giant messes with everyone having buffs all the time)

Rift Scuttler

Similarly, after 20 minutes once Rift Scuttler rises again after being slain, she will be Voidborn Scuttler. When slain, Voidborn Scuttler will send out a massive Scryer’s Bloom effect, revealing all champions and wards in a large surrounding area. Similar to Scryer’s, all wards revealed this way will be reduced to 1 HP.

League of Legends season 14 Baron Nashor changes

Baron changes League of Legends season 14 (Image via Riot Games)

League of Legends season 14 patch 14.1 will be introducing three Barons:

All-Seeing Baron

Hunting Baron

Territorial Baron

General Baron changes:

Each form of Baron Nashor will have a unique move at their disposal, so make sure to prepare accordingly!

Hunting Baron: Baron calls a pillar of lightning over every nearby enemy. After 0.7 seconds they begin to strike, delayed by 0.1 seconds per strike. These deal 15% of the target’s current health.

Baron calls a pillar of lightning over every nearby enemy. After 0.7 seconds they begin to strike, delayed by 0.1 seconds per strike. These deal 15% of the target’s current health. All-Seeing Baron: Baron summons rifts toward the two furthest enemies he can see within 2200 units. These last for 3 seconds and deal 150 magic damage on the first hit, and 50 damage for every subsequent hit.

Baron summons rifts toward the two furthest enemies he can see within 2200 units. These last for 3 seconds and deal 150 magic damage on the first hit, and 50 damage for every subsequent hit. Territorial Baron: Baron reaches out, after 1.5 seconds he grabs all enemies in a cone, pulling them 300 units and dealing 75 magic damage to them.

Baron stats:

Health: 11400 (+180 per minute from game start)

Attack Damage: 350 (+ 10 per minute from spawn) (Note: AD will cap at 520)

Attack Speed: 0.625

Armor: 120

Magic Resistance: 70

Movement Speed: 300 lol

Attack Range: 955

Experience: 600 to all contributors plus 800 distributed among nearby allied teammates

Gold Given on Takedown: 25 gold to killer, 300 per allied player

Baron Terrain Variations

Each Baron will be changing the terrain in their own way.

1) Hunting Baron Pit

Hunting Baron Terrain changes (Image via Riot Games)

This will be the baseline pit where the Baron’s new spell will deal a lot of damage to champions in the pit who are grouped up.

2) Territorial Baron Pit

Territorial Baron Terrain changes (Image via Riot Games)

There will be a rift on the baseline pit. This will allow easier ways to disengage the enemy but also make it faster to flank. This baron will also disincentivize grouping on a single side, dealing heavy damage to champions if they are huddled together.

3) All-Seeing Baron Pit

All-seeing Baron Terrain changes (Image via Riot Games)

This Baron Terrain variation will provide stronger flanks and flee angles making it riskier to access his pit from the river. He will also gain a new spell which will attack zones while locking up some of the new spaces.