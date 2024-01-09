League of Legends Season 14 start time for all regions

League of Legends Season 14 will be going live for all regions on January 10, 2024, with patch 14.1. However, the new season will not be going live at the same time for all the regions.

Each of the servers will get the new 14.1 updates at 12.00 AM, midnight, of their regional time, hence some players will be able to gain access to the new season before others.

Below is the complete list of all the regions and when the new update will be made available for them.

League of Legends season 14 patch 14.1 release time for all regions

Here is when League of Legends season 14 will be going live for all regions with patch 14.1:

Region Time Zone Season Start Local Time OC1 Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) Jan/10/2024 12:00:00 JP1 Japan Standard Time (JST) Jan/10/2024 12:00:00 KR1 Korea Standard Time (KST) Jan/10/2024 12:00:00 RU Moscow Standard Time (MSK) Jan/10/2024 12:00:00 EUN1 Central European Time (CET) Jan/10/2024 12:00:00 TR1 Time zone in Istanbul, Turkey (GMT+3) Jan/10/2024 12:00:00 EUW1 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Jan/10/2024 12:00:00 BR1 Time zone in São Paulo, Brazil (GMT-3) Jan/10/2024 12:00:00 LA2 Time zone in Buenos Aires, Argentina (GMT-3) Jan/10/2024 12:00:00 LA1 Central Standard Time (CST) Jan/10/2024 9:00:00 NA1 Pacific Standard Time (PST) Jan/10/2024 7:00:00 PH Philippine Standard Time Jan/10/2024 12:00:00 VN Indochina Time (GMT+7) Jan/10/2024 12:00:00 SG Singapore Standard Time (GMT+8) Jan/10/2024 12:00:00 TH Indochina Time (GMT+7) Jan/10/2024 12:00:00 TW Taipei Standard Time (GMT+8) Jan/10/2024 12:00:00

League of Legends season 14 server downtime for patch 14.1

The transition into the new season will be quite similar to what it used to be in the past. Ranked queues along with the servers will be temporarily down for some hours and will be made available when the new update is live.

The downtime for each region should be somewhere around 2-3 hours. However, you can expect it to go a bit longer if Riot Games is facing issues with maintenance.

Additionally, shard transfer will also be disabled before the end of the season, but will be re-enabled once the season rewards have been granted.

League of Legends season 14 start reward distribution

Players who have earned Victorious Tryndamere skin for the 2023 Split 2 season will get their hands on the skin after a few patches. Riot Games had mentioned in a previous Dev Update that the skin will be delayed for all accounts, hence, those who have earned it will have to wait a few patches to get their hands on it.,

Other ranked rewards will, however, be distributed to all the accounts with patch 14.2, which is scheduled to go live on January 24, 2024.