League of Legends Season 14: 2024 Split 1 start date and time revealed

With League of Legends Season 14 dropping in a few days, many in the community have wondered when Split 1 of 2024 will officially kick-off. Riot Games has started the Split system to incentivize players for all their efforts in ranked matchmaking, ensuring a more accurate placement in tiers that properly reflects their skill level.

Each Split comes with its set of rewards and missions that you will need to complete, and in 2024, players can look forward to three splits instead of the two from last season.

League of Legends season 14 will be divided into three Splits, with the first Split starting in January, the second in May, and the third in September.

When is League of Legends 2024 Split 1 starting?

League of Legends 2024 Split 1 will go live as soon as Season 14 drops and the 2023 Split 2 ends. The ongoing Split will end on January 9/10, 2023, at 11.59 PM PST. Hence, the 2024 Split 1 will begin right after it ends and season 14 officially drops.

This will also mark the end of the Split Rank, and your rank will reset once the new season starts.

What to expect from League of Legends Season 14?

Apart from the new Split, the new season will also introduce a complete overhaul of how itemization works in the game. Summoner’s Rift will also notice significant changes in the jungle, with new void-themed monsters and significant tweaks to the Rift Herald, as players cannot ride them.

Additionally, the ranked MMR system will also be seeing a complete overhaul. However, the new feature will be a placeholder as Riot Games is looking to move to TrueSkill 2, which will be the permanent system considering various factors when placing players in a particular rank tier.

League of Legends Season 14 Split periods

Here are the Split periods in 2024:

Split 1: January 9th - May 2024

Split 2: May - September 2024

Split 3: September - January 2025

Each Split will have its rewards, and after they end, players will receive a soft reset to their ranked tier before the next Split.