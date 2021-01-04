League of Legends Teamfight Tactics will be buffing the Cultist trait in set 4.5

League of Legends Teamfight Tactics’ set 4.5 is around the corner, and many existing traits and pieces are set for some changes in this upcoming update.

The Cultist trait will receive some much-needed changes in the new set. Even after having its many positives, Cultist could not be as impactful as some other traits in Teamfight Tactics.

In one of his recent streams, Principal Teamfight Tactics lead game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer provided some insights on the upcoming set 4.5.

It seems Sivir has joined the club! Er... cult, I guess. She's attending the festival as a Cultist Sharpshooter. I wouldn't want to mess with her. pic.twitter.com/4CrXt1559z — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) December 19, 2020

Mortimer felt that the way to make the Cultists relevant is to help the trait come online faster. Hence, Sivir will replace Jhin in both the Cultist and the Sharpshooter role, while Vladimir will be Evelynn as a two-cost Cultist and Syphoner.

Image via Reddit

Information on the latter came from a recently leaked TFT set 4.5 document, which shows that in Teamfight Tactics set 4.5, Vladimir will be a two-cost Cultist, which is bound to give the origin trait some much-needed boost.

Teamfight Tactics set 4.5 will bring a lot of changes to cultists

Though, in his stream, Mortimer suggested that the upcoming Teamfight Tactics Cultist changes will be a tweak and not a nerf or buff, fans feel otherwise.

The changes set for the Cultist trait in Teamfight Tactics set 4.5 will bring a lot of agency to the origin. Thus, the two lower-cost champions who were “inherently weak” might not get a direct boost to their power, but will be much easier to get in the new set.

Teamfight Tactics set 4.5 is all set to arrive on the live servers on January 21st, 2021, with League of Legends patch 11.2, and there will be more official information on the upcoming release next week.