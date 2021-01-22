League of Legends’ URF mode will be getting significant changes on its next iteration

League of Legends’ Ultra Rapid Fire or the URF is one of the most fun and stress-free game modes in the MOBA.

However, unlike ARAM, TFT, and Co-op vs. Ai, game modes like the URF and One For All are not constantly available in the League of Legends client.

The mode comes around during a festival and often alternates with the One For All mode, making it quite a rare one.

However, this time around, when URF does return, it will be coming with a lot of changes.

Reina “Reinboom” Sweet, the principal tech designer and lead game designer of modes in League of Legends, tweeted about some of the tweaks that the game mode will be seeing on its next iteration.

With this next run of URF, there will be quite a few changes to better embrace the preseason item rework. These changes are intended to let you engage with the item system more fully without hitting clear traps.



League of Legends patch 10.23 introduced a lot of changes to the item system and how itemization works in the game.

Not only were new Mythic Items introduced to the game, but Cooldown Reduction was changed to Ability Haste to fit the new system better.

So it’s not all that surprising that the next time URF hits the client, it will be coming with a lot of changes to some of its base stats and mechanics.

Changes coming to League of Legends URF game mode

ARURF for this run.

We've found many different players enjoy each of them, which is why they've been alternating. — Reina Sweet (@ReinaSweet) January 21, 2021

Reinboom highlighted the following changes that will be coming to League of Legends URF in Season 11:

Instead of 80% CDR, you now get +300 Ability Haste. This stacks with other sources of Ability HasteLethal Tempo and Ultimate Hunter are no longer disabled. If you're a mana champ: Bonus mana is converted to HP (40% rate), and bonus mana regen is converted to HP (100% rate).

The gold per 10 items will be disabled, though. The minion gold penalty they give is at such an extreme penalty that it is difficult to perceive that not having them available would ultimately lead to better experiences, especially for newcomers to URF.

Though there is no fixed date when the next URF mode will arrive, League of Legends fans are quite excited to try it out with the new Mythic system.