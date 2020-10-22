League of Legends Wild Rift: Meet the members of the balancing team

With League of Legends: Wild Rift about to start its region-specific open beta launch, fans are quite excited to see what the game will have in store for players in the coming months.

But, before Riot starts to talk about all the balance and gameplay changes that are about to hit the MOBA, the Wild Rift devs want us to familiarize ourselves with the names who are behind balancing the games.

In their latest Wild Rift developer's blog, Riot gave us an inside look at some of their goals regarding the balancing of the game, along with the team who will be responsible for it.

According to the post, there will be four primary members in the balancing team, and they will also be working “with partners around the world who give us insights on regional data and gameplay.”

Meet the members of the Wild Rift balancing team

Image Credits: Riot Games

According to the Wild Rift developer's blog, the MOBA’s balancing team will be composed of members who are from very different backgrounds, and looking at the list, that does indeed seem to be the case.

Jonathan “JCM1117” Chao has been the leader of the balancing team in Wild Rift for over a year now. The other three members are:

1. Alex “Wav3Break” Huang is a longtime Rioter, who worked on LoL PC champions and balance for five seasons. Alex has been a core member in Wild Rift’s development from the early stages, and is also responsible for gameplay controls design.

2. Bao “ShinKaigan” Nguyen works both on balance, and future maps and modes. Bao was the Vainglory Season 2 world champion while playing for Ardent Alliance. He then transitioned to working on the game’s dev team.

3. Mike “RogueFool” Breese is the newest member of the team, joining from Warner Bros. Avalanche. He’s currently working on standardizing mana usage across all champions and tweaking the Rift Herald.

What is the job of the Wild Rift balancing team?

As Riot puts it, the job of the Wild Rift balancing team will be to maintain “the in-game portion of Wild Rift—so basically, everything from the moment you load into a game”.

They will be looking into:

Champion stats and abilities after release

Runes, summoner spells, and items

Recommended loadouts

Overall game pacing

Structures and minions

Jungle monsters and neutral objectives

The diverse cast of members of the balancing team will have their work cut out for them when heading into the Wild Rift open beta on the 27th of October.