League of Legends: Wild Rift regional open beta starts on 27th October

League of Legends: Wild Rift was in the works for a long time. Over the last year, it has been brewing in the pot, going through several tests so that Riot Games finally gets it ready for an official launch.

League of Legends: Wild Rift was supposed to have come out in the early months of 2020, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the release got severely delayed.

Mobile gamers worldwide have eagerly been waiting to finally get their hands on League of Legends: Wild Rift. Especially in PUBG-banned countries like India, the player base has indeed been singing praises about this game throughout its closed beta.

Riot fans have been now wondering when League of Legends: Wild Rift would finally get an official launch. It seems that it might be having an official launch later this year, with a very high possibility of it coming out along with the iPhone 12. What we can confirm is the open beta start date.

League of Legends: Wild Rift regional open beta to start later this month

In a League of Legends: Wild Rift dev update, Michael Chow, the Executive Producer of Riot Games, told us about the current state of the game and the launch of the open beta in specific regions.

On 27th October, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand will have access to the open beta. And players from Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Timor-Leste will also be welcome.

Asia will be the primary focus for the devs during the initial stages of the game.

By December, Riot wants to extend the availability of Wild Rift servers in other regions. Europe, Middle East, North Africa, Oceania, Russia, Taiwan, Turkey, and Vietnam will get access to the game by the end of 2020.

However, the American launch will be a bit late, and the North American region will only get to experience Wild Rift during the Spring of 2021.

Much like Valorant, this game, too, is being made with competitive esports in mind, and its official release is sure to make a significant impact in the mobile games ecosystem.

Heck! Esports organizations in India have already started to create their official League of Legends: Wild Rift rosters, even before the MOBA has completed its open beta tests.