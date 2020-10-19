League of Legends: Wild Rift open beta is now available for pre-order on iOS devices

League of Legends: Wild Rift is slowly gearing up for an official release but before the world gets their hands on the full version of the game, Riot Games need to do some testing beforehand.

With the closed beta about to end in a few days' time, the Wild Rift devs are all set to launch the open beta of the MOBA on the 27th of October.

However, the open beta can only be accessed by a few specific regions for the time being. In a League of Legends: Wild Rift dev update, Michael Chow, the Executive Producer of Riot Games, stated that on the 27th of October, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand will have access to the open beta. Players from Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Timor-Leste will also be able to try out the beta.

More open beta servers will be added soon, and Riot Games will be looking to extend the availability of Wild Rift to Europe, Middle East, North Africa, Oceania, Russia, Taiwan, Turkey and Vietnam, with America to follow during the Spring of 2021.

League of Legends: Wild Rift open beta is now available for preorder on iOS devices

With 8 more days to go before the League of Legends: Wild Rift open beta hits the Google and Apple stores, the game is already up for pre-order.

iOS player? ✓

Living in Open Beta region? ✓

Pumped to hit the Rift? ✓



You can officially pre-order Wild Rift on the @AppStore in select regions starting now!



#WildRift pic.twitter.com/gV9SvnX21j — Wild Rift News (@wildriftNEWS) October 19, 2020

In a recent tweet, Wild Rift News revealed that iOS is already allowing the players of the chosen regions to pre-order the game.

Advertisement

Those who are not part of the chosen regions but want to check out the game before the open beta comes to their regions can always try the ‘VPN approach’.

As League of Legends: Wild Rift is free to download and play, we don’t feel that you will be breaking any moral codes when using a VPN.