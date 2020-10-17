League of Legends: Wild Rift has 43 champions on the roster at the moment, and the list is going to keep on expanding.

The base game - League of Legends, already has over 150 champions in the lineup and Riot will be looking to make each champion playable in Wild Rift.

The closed beta of Wild Rift started with 40 champions, and with the open beta about to start on the 27th of October, the list has increased to 43, with 6 more on the way.

In a recent dev diary video League of Legends: Wild Rift executive producer Michael “Paladin” Chow Informed us of the upcoming region-specific open beta launches, along with the champions that they have been testing out at the moment.

6 new Wild Rift champions will be up for testing in the closed beta

Players with access to the closed beta will be able to preview Kai’Sa, Evelynn, Akali, Darius, Draven, and Seraphine, but for a very limited time.

The champions will be out for testing from the 22nd to the 27th of October, and Riot have been encouraging players to try the new champions as much as possible, as that will help the Wild Rift devs get them ready for an official release.

Each ability of the champions in Wild Rift, even the recently released Lee Sin, are tweaked to fit the mobile game platform, and fans will be quite interested to see how the six new champions will be tweaked.

A champion like Akali, who has so much to her kit, and requires such a high amount of mechanical prowess to pull off, might not have been easy for Riot to tweak for Wild Rift. Fans will be quite excited to see how she actually turns out.