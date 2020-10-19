League of Legends: Wild Rift will not be allowing worldwide access by the end of 2020

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Riot Games will have to go back on their promise as they will not be able to allow worldwide access for League of Legends: Wild Rift by the end of 2020.

There were many League of Legends fans who wanted to experience the MOBA on a mobile platform, and Riot Games have been teasing a worldwide official League of Legends: Wild Rift launch in 2020 for almost a year now.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic seems to have foiled much of their plans as we are neither getting an official launch anytime soon nor are we getting an open beta release for all the regions.

Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand will be the initial benefactors, with Europe, Middle East, North Africa, Oceania, Russia, Taiwan, Turkey and Vietnam soon to follow.

Devs apologize for not getting League of Legends: Wild Rift ready for a 2020 launch

TL:DR, team's working hard getting the game great & out to everyone. Sadly, like most things, 2020 has #$& sucked for game dev & we can't get it to everyone by EOY. We would if we could. Thank you for the understanding, support, & feedback. We will get there and it'll be awesome https://t.co/zmdZEwFiUE — Feral Pony (@RiotFeralPony) October 19, 2020

Feral Pony, the design lead for League of Legends: Wild Rift, took to Twitter a couple of hours ago to apologize to the fans for not being able to get the game ready for all the regions by the end of 2020.

The dev wrote:

“TL: DR, team's working hard getting the game great & out to everyone. Sadly, like most things, 2020 has #$& sucked for game dev & we can't get it to everyone by EOY. We would if we could. Thank you for the understanding, support, & feedback. We will get there and it'll be awesome.”

We only warned now because we kept pushing to release it in 2020 everywhere but that proved in the end to not be possible. I get that it sucks. It sucks for us too. We announced 2020 in 2019 and 2020 has turned out to be an terrible year to ship a game, esp one of this scale. :( — Feral Pony (@RiotFeralPony) October 18, 2020

In a tweet reply on the latest dev update, Feral Pony wrote:

“We only warned now because we kept pushing to release it in 2020 everywhere but that proved, in the end, to not be possible. I get that it sucks. It sucks for us too. We announced 2020 in 2019 and 2020 has turned out to be a terrible year to ship a game, esp one of this scale. :("

Riot Games have a lot planned for League of Legends: Wild Rift in the coming months, and fans can only hope that the dev team doesn’t have additional hiccups along the way.