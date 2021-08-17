League of Legends Worlds Championship 2021: All teams that have qualified so far for the event

With the League of Legends’ regular season almost coming to a close across all regions, fans are excited to see which teams will be able to make it to the MOBA’s biggest international tournament this season.
While the playoffs are on the way for most major leagues, some teams from various regions have already seeded their spot in Worlds due to their championship points.
The League of Legends Worlds Championship will be hosted in China again. However, this time it will be a multi-city tour that includes five major destinations.
The inaugural games will be held in Shanghai, while the finals and the Grand Finals will be staged in Shenzhen.
Teams that have qualified so far for League of Legends Worlds 2021
League of Legends Worlds 2021 will be playing host to 12 regional leagues, who will be competing to win the Summoner’s Cup and the title of “the best in the world.”
The finals will be held at the Universiade Sports Center in Shenzhen and will have a capacity of 60,000 seats, with the last round of the games kicking off on November 6th.
24 teams will be competing in the event:
- four each from the LPL and the LCK
- three each from the LEC and the LCS
- two each from Taiwan and Vietnam
- smaller regions of CIS, Latin America, Turkey, Brazil, Japan, and Oceania have one team each
List of all the teams who have qualified for the League of Legends Worlds Championship 2021 so far
LPL (China)
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
LCK (Korea)
- DWG KIA
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
LEC (Europe)
- Rogue
- MAD Lions
- TBD
LCS (North America)
- 100 Thieves
- Team Liquid
- TBD
PCS (TW/HK/MC/SEA)
- TBD
- TBD
VCS (Vietnam)
- TBD
- TBD
LCL (CIS)
- TBD
LLA (Latin America)
- TBD
TCL (Turkey)
- TBD
CBLOL (Brazil)
- TBD
LJL (Japan)
- TBD
LCO (Oceania)
- TBD