League of Legends Worlds Championship 2021: All teams that have qualified so far for the event

With the League of Legends’ regular season almost coming to a close across all regions, fans are excited to see which teams will be able to make it to the MOBA’s biggest international tournament this season.

While the playoffs are on the way for most major leagues, some teams from various regions have already seeded their spot in Worlds due to their championship points.

The World Champions return.



Congratulations to @DWGKIA on qualifying for the 2021 World Championship! #Worlds2021 pic.twitter.com/XNJJVShbYw — LoL Esports (@lolesports) August 14, 2021

The League of Legends Worlds Championship will be hosted in China again. However, this time it will be a multi-city tour that includes five major destinations.

The inaugural games will be held in Shanghai, while the finals and the Grand Finals will be staged in Shenzhen.

Teams that have qualified so far for League of Legends Worlds 2021

WE'RE GOING TO WORLDS.



We are so excited and honored to represent North America in the 2021 League of Legends World Championship in China this year! #100T #Worlds2021 pic.twitter.com/YptuXb0u8p — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) August 15, 2021

League of Legends Worlds 2021 will be playing host to 12 regional leagues, who will be competing to win the Summoner’s Cup and the title of “the best in the world.”

The finals will be held at the Universiade Sports Center in Shenzhen and will have a capacity of 60,000 seats, with the last round of the games kicking off on November 6th.

24 teams will be competing in the event:

four each from the LPL and the LCK

three each from the LEC and the LCS

two each from Taiwan and Vietnam

smaller regions of CIS, Latin America, Turkey, Brazil, Japan, and Oceania have one team each

List of all the teams who have qualified for the League of Legends Worlds Championship 2021 so far

LPL (China)

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

LCK (Korea)

DWG KIA

TBD

TBD

TBD

LEC (Europe)

Rogue

MAD Lions

TBD

LCS (North America)

100 Thieves

Team Liquid

TBD

PCS (TW/HK/MC/SEA)

TBD

TBD

VCS (Vietnam)

TBD

TBD

LCL (CIS)

TBD

LLA (Latin America)

TBD

TCL (Turkey)

TBD

CBLOL (Brazil)

TBD

LJL (Japan)

TBD

LCO (Oceania)

TBD

