Create
Notifications
×

League of Legends Worlds Championship 2021: All teams that have qualified so far for the event

All the teams who have qualified so far for League of Legends Worlds 2021 (Image via Riot Games)
All the teams who have qualified so far for League of Legends Worlds 2021 (Image via Riot Games)
Abhishek Mallick
EXPERT COLUMNIST
comments icon
Modified Aug 17, 2021, 06:57 AM ET

10 mins ago

Feature

With the League of Legends’ regular season almost coming to a close across all regions, fans are excited to see which teams will be able to make it to the MOBA’s biggest international tournament this season.

While the playoffs are on the way for most major leagues, some teams from various regions have already seeded their spot in Worlds due to their championship points.

The League of Legends Worlds Championship will be hosted in China again. However, this time it will be a multi-city tour that includes five major destinations.

The inaugural games will be held in Shanghai, while the finals and the Grand Finals will be staged in Shenzhen.

Teams that have qualified so far for League of Legends Worlds 2021

League of Legends Worlds 2021 will be playing host to 12 regional leagues, who will be competing to win the Summoner’s Cup and the title of “the best in the world.”

The finals will be held at the Universiade Sports Center in Shenzhen and will have a capacity of 60,000 seats, with the last round of the games kicking off on November 6th.

24 teams will be competing in the event:

  • four each from the LPL and the LCK
  • three each from the LEC and the LCS
  • two each from Taiwan and Vietnam
  • smaller regions of CIS, Latin America, Turkey, Brazil, Japan, and Oceania have one team each

List of all the teams who have qualified for the League of Legends Worlds Championship 2021 so far

LPL (China)

  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD

LCK (Korea)

  • DWG KIA
  • TBD
  • TBD
  • TBD

LEC (Europe)

  • Rogue
  • MAD Lions
  • TBD

LCS (North America)

  • 100 Thieves
  • Team Liquid
  • TBD

PCS (TW/HK/MC/SEA)

  • TBD
  • TBD

VCS (Vietnam)

  • TBD
  • TBD

LCL (CIS)

  • TBD

LLA (Latin America)

  • TBD

TCL (Turkey)

  • TBD

CBLOL (Brazil)

  • TBD

LJL (Japan)

  • TBD

LCO (Oceania)

  • TBD
Edited by Srijan Sen
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी