League of Legends and Xbox Game Pass collaboration: Release date, rewards, benefits, and more

The League of Legends collaboration with Xbox Game Pass was announced back in June 2022 by the co-founder of Riot Games during the Xbox and Bethesda Games showcase.

The game is finally going to be released on the subscription service in the next few days, and the Valorant developer has something special for fans. The brand-new partnership between Xbox Game Pass and League of Legends is quite a massive deal. It will help to popularize the game more and encourage new players to try the game out. The release date, rewards, and benefits of this collaboration have been discussed in detail in this article.

Full details regarding new League of Legends and Xbox Game Pass collaboration

The League of Legends and Xbox Game Pass collaboration is set to happen on December 12, 2022. As such, all players who possess a Riot Games account and also have an active Game Pass subscription will get certain exclusive benefits.

Moreover, the developers are also giving away a couple of items for free for a limited time. The exclusive rewards are mentioned below.

Limited-time rewards for collaboration

League of Legends players who decide to link their Riot Games account with Xbox Game Pass will be able to obtain a Masterworked Chest and a Key for a limited time. The rewards will be available from December 8, 2022, to January 1, 2023.

Exclusive benefits of collaboration

The collaboration between Xbox Game Pass and League of Legends will offer players some exclusive benefits. Gamers who have an active Game Pass subscription and a Riot Games account will obtain the following perks:

All 160+ champions Unlocked from the start

Day-one access to every new champion as they’re released

20% XP boost

League of Legends never had a system to unlock all champions other than grinding for them or spending money for each unit. With the collaboration, however, just for a meager amount of money, gamers will get everything right at the start.

It is safe to say that the popularity of this game is going to skyrocket in the coming days. One thing that has prevented fans from playing League of Legends so far is the fact that the champions are locked, and the grind to unlock all of them is laborious.

With the Game Pass version of the game, players will be able to bypass that system and use all the champions anytime they want. It is, however, important to clarify that only the base champions will be available for gamers from the get-go.

If people are interested in buying skins, they will have to do it separately. Lastly, in case players want to un-link their Riot Games account from their Xbox Game Pass account, they can do so anytime they want. The benefits associated with the collaboration will remain as long as there is an active Xbox Game Pass membership.

