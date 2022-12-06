3 things we learned from Project L's brand new dev diary, basic mobility options, tag-team fighting, and more

On December 6, 2022, the developers of Project L, the brand-new fighting game set in the world of Runeterra, conducted a brief diary. They showcased a few interesting features that players can expect once the game officially launches.

These include the mobility options players will have along with combat options and tag-team fighting. As such, all three areas have been discussed briefly in this article to give a vivid idea of how the game will feel upon release.

However, it is important to remember that everything shown so far is still in development. Hence, a lot of polishing is yet to be done, and some of the names that the developers have provided so far might also change upon release.

Key points to consider from brand new Project L developer diary

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Project L is very much WIP and I really like the VFX direction of the game, so I'm hoping these two spells for Ahri get polished before any betas or launch Project L is very much WIP and I really like the VFX direction of the game, so I'm hoping these two spells for Ahri get polished before any betas or launch https://t.co/1bsUdTTEpz

1) Basic Mobility Options

Mastering the basic movements will be key in Project L (Image via Riot Games)

Project L, just like every other fighting game, will have some basic mobility options. These include walking, running, dashing, chain dashing, and jumping. Apart from that, the long jump and super jump will be two additional mobility options.

The key to success in Project L will be using these basic options in synchronization and putting the champion in the right place. There will also be air mobility options, which will be specific to certain characters.

Understanding these moves is a skill that players need to master through practice. However, once that is done, Project L will become a smooth and lucid fighting game experience.

2) Combat Options

Using the key offensive and defensive combos will allow players to get an advantage in fights (Image via Riot Games)

Project L will provide both offensive and defensive combat options. The developers want players to feel satisfied for smashing the buttons on the controller, a cornerstone of fighting games.

As such, the game will consist of smooth and fluid attack combos that will be fun to execute and pleasing to watch. However, this doesn't mean players cannot block some powerful attacks.

A well-timed defensive stance will always be rewarded, and predicting the enemies' movements will provide special benefits to the players. These key aspects will become clearer in the future.

3) Tag-Team fighting

The Tag Team feature will separate this game from everyone else in the market (Image via Riot Games)

Unlike other fighting games, Project L will not be a hardcore 1v1 game. Instead, there will be a tag-team option where players can call in a secondary unit to land hits, perform combos, or even replace the original unit.

There are currently three different actions that players can perform using the Tag-team mechanics. They are called Assist Action, Handshake Tag, and Dynamic Save.

Assist Action is a basic tag-team combo where players can call in the secondary unit and perform attacks or combos. The Handshake Tag is a mechanic where players can replace the primary unit with the secondary one, as long as both are on the screen.

Lastly, Dynamic save is an interesting mechanic which acts as the Combo Breaker. Players will have access to Dynamic Save at the start of every round, which can be used to save the primary unit from dying.

If it is timed properly, then players will do massive damage to the enemy. However, if enemies can predict it, the combo will fail and leave the secondary unit hapless.

