League of Legends: All is not Grim in the EG camp.

Evil geniuses look much better in their second game against 100T

After a disappointing opening game against Dignitas in the Week 1 of the League of Legends LCS Spring Split, Evil Geniuses bounce back in a dominant fashion against 100 Thieves in their second game.

Their latest Mid lane signing of Daniele “Jiizuke” di Mauro had a pop-off performance and helped to propel the team to their first win of the split.

Jizuke wasn’t able to do much against Dignitas in their opening game. His signature Azir pick left a lot to be desired, and he was out rotated constantly by the duo of Henrik “Froggen” Hansen and Zaqueri "Aphromoo" Black.

Jizuke's LeBlanc took over the game Under Svenskeren's leadership, EG 's roster looks very promising

However, this time around against 100T, his LeBlanc pick was phenomenal, and after the game, his teammates had a lot of great things to say about the 24-year old.

In an interview with Dot Esports, Svenskeren, the team’s veteran Jungler comments that “He’s [Jizuke] just easy to get along with because he’s a funny guy. He’s very loud as well, [and] he likes to get his opinion known,” He’s also just a pretty aggressive player, so it’s fun to play with because either he’s going to carry the game or int the game.”

This wasn’t the first time that a teammate complimented Jizuke on his fun and loud, ‘ready to int, ready to carry’ nature. Previously, during his time with Team Vitality in the LEC, his fellow players were also of the same opinion, and he was considered to be the dark horse of the league.

Evil Geniuses show plenty of potential

With Week 1 of the NA LCS done and dusted, it would be safe for any analyst to say that across the two games, EG showed a lot of potential

With Svenskeren’s veteranship and Bang and Jizuke’s mechanical prowess, EG’s roster look very promising as they look to take on Golden Guardians and TSM in the upcoming week.