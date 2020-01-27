League of Legends: Dignitas go 2-0 up in their NA LCS Week1

Dignitas dominate Week 1 of NA LCS

During the League of Legends Season 10 preseason, Dignitas faced a lot of criticism after they spent almost the entirety of their budget in acquiring Heo “Huni” Seung-hoon to the roster.

Their funding depleted significantly, so much so, that they were having difficulty in even completing their roster.

So when they went 2-0 up in the opening week of the NA LCS, it came as quite a shock to fans across the world.

Dignitas dominated their 2 opening games

Aphromoo solo kiling Smoothie's Leona

Dignitas outclassed both CLG and Evil Geniuses in their opening games.

And though the match against EG looked rather competitive, the one with CLG looked nothing short of an exhibition game where Dig absolutely demolished them in every lane.

They dominated with a score of 15 to 4, where even their support Zaqueri "Aphromoo" Black got to solo kill the opposing Leona with his Tahm Kench by the end of the game.

Dig’s second game against EG was a bit more challenging, but they were still able to inch ahead with superior macro play and some amazing shockwaves from Henrik “Froggen” Hansen’s Orianna.

However, the game wasn’t all Dignitas. EG failed to capitalize on a lot of their opportunities as well; Dennis “Svenskeren” Johnsen finished the game with 5 deaths and just one kill to his name. He fell behind in the jungle early on, even after securing first blood for the team, and the nerfed jungle catch-up experience did him no favors in this regard.

Froggen and Aphromoo rotated rater heavily across the map, which even EG’s mid-lane prodigy from EU in the form of Daniele "Jizuke" Di Mauro wasn’t able to keep up with.

Dignitas feels like a force to be reckoned with

Dignitas look like a very strong contender for the title at the moment.

With Huni at the helm and Aphromoo’s prodigal skills at ‘shot-calling,’ Dignitas after week 1, looks like heavy favorites to take home the Spring Split title this season. However, this was just week 1, and the power rankings can change dramatically over the course of the split.