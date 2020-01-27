League of Legends: Immortals squeeze themselves a win in the 60+ minute snooze fest against TSM

TSM lost to Immortals in a grueling 61-minute game

With the League of Legends NA LCS Spring Split starting with a bang this weekend, Immortals and TSM went head to head during their opening games.

And though Immortals clutched a win in what looked like a retelling of the Skt vs. Jin Air game all those seasons ago, the performance of both teams was substandard at best.

Immortals just outlasted TSM

Immortals claw themselves to a win.

More or Less, the entirety of the mid and late-game can be defined by one term ‘Baron/dragon dance.’ Both TSM and Immortals baited, engaged, disengaged, rotated, split pushed, and just danced around the baron and dragon pit for the entirety of the game.

Neither of them hard committed, and that’s why a 61-minute game had a combined 18 kills on the board with 9 kills apiece.

The early game was surprisingly close, and it truly felt like a nail biter until the 20-minute mark. At that point, the game started to slow down considerably and turned into a lazy farm fest, which allowed Immortals to claw their way back with a late-game, poke team comp.

And even with the lack of pushing power in TSM’s draft, it took Immortals two Elder Dragon and 3 Baron Buffs to finally crack through TSM’s defenses.

But all is not lost

Kobbe joins the TSM roster in 2020

Neither Immortals nor TSM got the perfect start they wanted to the split. However, the season has just begun, and both teams will have plenty of time to work on their mistakes.

But for TSM, it’s time to immediately go back to the drawing board yet again, as they will soon be going up against Team Liquid on Monday Night League. As it’s just the first game of the season, there isn’t much to worry about, and TSM does seem to look much stronger with the addition of Kasper “Kobbe” Kobberup to the ADC role.

It’s just their mid to late game team synergy and decision making that they have to work on.