League of Legends All-Star 2019: Day 2 schedule announced, live stream details

Kuldeep FOLLOW ANALYST News 07 Dec 2019, 01:47 IST SHARE

All-Star 2019 is a three days event

League of Legends All-Star 2019 is underway in Hyper X Esports Arena, Las Vegas and the first day of the event has concluded. The event will see big personalities from the League scene participating in different events such as URF Mode Competition, 5v5 Showdown Match, and URF Mode Competition. The All-Star 2019 Day 2 has six events scheduled for the day.

League of Legends All-Star 2019 Day 2 schedule

Here is the schedule for the All-Star Day 2:

Tandem Mode Competition: 12 am GMT

1v1 Tournament (Round of 16): 1 am GMT

TFT Legends Competition: 2 am GMT

5v5 Showdown Match (CN vs KR): 3 am GMT

TFT LoL Esports Pros Competition: 4 am GMT

1v1 Tournament (Round of 8): 5 am GMT

5v5 Showdown Match: 5:30 am GMT

Advertisement

The League of Legends All-Star event is like the NBA All-Star event where the biggest personalities of the field take part in various events. It’s an annual festival which is conducted after the conclusion of the League of Legends Worlds event. Aside from watching League of Legends All-Star event live in Las Vegas, fans can root for their favorite teams or players by catching their live-action online at LoL Esports’ official YouTube Channel.