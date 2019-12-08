League of Legends All-Star 2019: Day 3 schedule announced, live stream details

All-Star 2019 is a three-day-long event.

League of Legends All-Star 2019 is about to conclude and the three-day long event happening at Hyper X Esports Arena, Las Vegas will be ending today. The final day of the event will feature the finals for 1 v 1 tournament and Team Fight Tactics.

League of Legends All-Star 2019 Day 3 schedule

Here is the schedule for the All-Star Day 3:

Tandem Mode Competition: 12 AM GMT

1v1 Tournament (semi-finals,BO3): 1 AM GMT

TFT LoL Esports Pros Finals: 2 AM GMT

5v5 Showdown Match: 3 AM GMT

URF Mode Competition: 4 AM GMT

TFT Legends Competition Finals: 5 AM GMT

1v1 Tournament – Finals (Bo3): 5:30 AM GMT

The League of Legends All-Star event is like the NBA All-Star event where the biggest personalities of the field take part in various events. All-Star event is a great way for League of Legends athletes to blow off some steam and get rejuvenated before the next season starts. The upcoming season changes have already rolled in the current patch and players have a month to adapt to the new patch before the next season officially kick starts. The official date for Season 10 has not been revealed yet, but it is expected to arrive in early January.