League of Legends: Another 2-0 week for G2 and some upsets | Week 3 of LEC

The Machine joined the LEC broadcast for week 3.

Week 3 of LEC brought with it some spicy matchups and some unexpected results. From G2 Esports showing dominance to Schalke04 without a win lets take a look at what happened in the League of Legends European Championships this week.

Misfits with another 2-0 week

Misfits gaming continued their week 2 form into week 3 beating the troubled Schalke04 and upsetting Origen in a close but not so close match. Febiven seems to be back in the 2018 form and Dan Dan really growing and showing us some good league of legends. Razork corrected some of his jungling mistakes of Week 2 and helped his lanes very efficiently, though he showed us some inexperienced calls his overall performance was much better than week 2. With the team on a roll, it will be interesting to see how they fare against Vitality and G2 Esports next week.

G2 Esports 6-0 at the end of Week 3

G2 continue domination

Still undefeated in 2020 G2 Esports showed us even more dominating performances against Rogue and Fnatic, taking down the top contenders for their title down with ease. Fnatic made some crucial errors in draft which cost them early game and G2 snowballed from there to a comfortable win. G2 play Misfits who are 4-0 in the last 2 weeks and Schalke04 next week.

Schalke04's woes continue

Schalke does not seem to have anything going their way as they end the week with a 0-6 record. Replacing Gilius with Lurox seems to not have any effect on the team. Unable to beat some winnable matches has taken a toll on the players. An emotional Odoamne said that it is becoming difficult to keep the spirits up. Let's hope the next week brings some good news and new spirits in the team.

2nd place has new contenders

Points Table at the end of week 3

With some teams winning their respective matches and some upsets the 2nd place has new contenders such as MAD Lions and Misfits with Rogue dropping to 6th with a 0-2 week. Though Origen and Fnatic are expected to be the mainstays at the position, it is interesting to see some teams build momentum. Making the next few weeks very interesting.

