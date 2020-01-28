League of Legends: English LPL casters to leave China due to concerns over Coronavirus outbreak

English LPL casters to leave China till the situation is under control

Following the LPL’s decision to suspend all games and postpone Week 2 of the Spring Split indefinitely, the English casters of the League are now flying back home until the situation surrounding the pandemic is brought under control.

The League of Legends English caster from the LPL Joe “Munchables” Fenny in a recent video said, “We don’t really know the extent of how dangerous it is, but it seems like it could be a lot worse than people are saying.”

Munchables also comments that “We’re going to play it safe on this one, so we’re going to be leaving in the next couple of days.”

The Situation Looks Rather Grim.

The death toll has been rising rapidly.

As of now, the official consensus of China says that over 3000 people have been affected by the virus, and the death toll has risen to 106, causing a state of alarm in the Republic.

It was only 2 days ago that LPL had announced that it would be postponing the second week of the season. They said that “until [they] can ensure the safety and health of [their] players and fans,” the games will remain suspended.

So, there is no exact date as to when the LPL might be back,

The casters provide reassurance to the fans.

Advertisement

There is growing concern if the LPL will be back at all this season

After Munchables talked about leaving the LPL till the situation is under control, he also reassured the fans that none of the members of the casting team are showing symptoms of the virus. They’re even willing to be vetted and checked upon entering their home nations.

However, just because the LPL is suspended, they will not be sitting around while the split takes place in other leagues around the world. They will now try to use their time to create LPL-based content once they have had a chance to settle in their homes.

But there are still a lot of concerns as to when the League will be back if at all it does this season.