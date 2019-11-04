League of Legends: Is it time for Faker to retire?

Kuldeep FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 04 Nov 2019, 15:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Faker has won three Worlds with SK Telecom.

When it comes to talking about some of the 'greatest of all time' in League of Legends, Lee 'Faker' Sang-hyeok is definitely at top of the list. He has achieved multiple accolades throughout his career and is still going strong.

Apart from being insanely talented and skillful, he is very consistent and rarely puts a foot wrong. Despite all the achievements, Faker and his team SK Telecom was beaten by G2 Esports in the semi-finals of League of Legends Worlds 2019. Faker was in particular very underwhelming and it felt like he was out of sync.The 23-year-old has been the face of SK Telecom for the past seven years, but is it time for Faker to retire?

Faker is the only player in history to win the Worlds on three different occasions, in 2013, 2015 and 2016. However, the disappointing performance by SK Telecom at the Worlds 2019 has left fans wondering if Faker has lost his touch.

Despite all the setbacks in the tournament, Faker still had a phenomenal domestic year. He won both domestic LCK titles and even made it to the semi-finals of the 2019 Mid Season Invitational. Fans and analysts applauded his performance during the group stage of the Worlds 2019 and it was only during the knockout stage where he fumbled a bit.

To say that Faker has no more fuel left in his tank is somewhat outrageous and disrespectful towards his legacy. Although he has been playing for a long time now, his mechanical skills are still intact. SK Telecom T1 has won multiple tournaments in the past seven years, and Faker was constant in all the roster iterations.

Faker has been a pillar for SK Telecom and will continue to lead them in the future. He has received the title of the 'Unkillable Demon King and not without reason. Faker still has a lot to give and undoubtedly can carry any team to success when he is in the groove.