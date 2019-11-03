League of Legends Worlds 2019: G2 Esports reach final after thrilling takedown of SK Telecom

Kuldeep FOLLOW ANALYST News 03 Nov 2019, 22:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

G2 Esports will face FPX in the final in Paris.

League of Legends Worlds 2019 is underway with the semi-finals being held in Madrid. The home team G2 Esports faced the three-times world champions SK Telecom in a best of five series. G2 Esports won the series 3-1 and will now face FunPlus Phoenix, who beat Invictus Gaming, in the final on November 10.

Here is a quick rundown of the series played between G2 Esports and SK Telecom.

Game 1

SK Telecom garnered an early lead in the game as they secured multiple kills around the map. This allowed them to secured different objectives including the Rift Herald and an Infernal dragon. Despite falling back in the game, G2 Esports won a team fight near the Baron pit and clawed their way back into the game. Another team fight in the river saw G2 Esports emerge victorious once again, allowing them to win game one and take a lead in the series.

A massive team fight breaks out near Baron and @G2esports ACE @T1LoL and push down the bot lane for the game one victory! #Worlds2019 pic.twitter.com/UsfqicNF67 — lolesports (@lolesports) November 3, 2019

Game 2

After dropping game one, SK Telecom drafted a more aggressive composition with Yasuo and Gragas in the bot lane. A level 1 invade from G2 Esports backfired as SK Telecom secured the first blood. The game was back and forth with both teams trading blows. Park 'Teddy' Jin-Seong played an insane team fight in the mid-game, which allowed SK Telecom to win the game and tie the series.

#SKTWIN!



Clid STEALS the Elder Dragon from @G2esports and @T1LoL ACE them for the game two victory to even the series at 1-1! #Worlds2019 pic.twitter.com/tuhaJhEF60 — lolesports (@lolesports) November 3, 2019

Game 3

Another game where SK Telecom dealt the first blow to G2 Esports. Martin 'Wunder' Nordahl Hansen died twice in the top lane after a good play from Kim 'Khan' Dong-ha forced him to play defensive. SK Telecom secured the Baron buff but they lost multiple members in the process. This allowed G2 Esports to push the base and secure the victory in game three.

No Baron? NO PROBLEM! @G2esports win a team fight in @T1LoL's base and push on for the game three victory to take a 2-1 series lead! #Worlds2019 pic.twitter.com/9I6uuVBNLI — lolesports (@lolesports) November 3, 2019

Game 4

This time around G2 Esports drafted an aggressive composition with Yasuo and Gragas in the bot lane. The early game was dead even and both teams traded objectives around the map. SK Telecom broke the null state as they secured the Baron buff and destroyed multiple turrets. G2 Esports withstood the SK Telecom force and they even won the deciding team fight in the mid lane. G2 Esports won the series 3-1 and secured a place in the final of the tournament.

WELCOME TO THE 2019 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS, @G2esports!



A @G2Perkz quadrakill caps off a back and forth game four victory! See you in Paris! #Worlds2019 pic.twitter.com/G98399hegS — lolesports (@lolesports) November 3, 2019