League of Legends Worlds 2019: FunPlus Phoenix beat Invictus Gaming to reach final

FPX cemented their spot in the finals of League of Legends Worlds 2019.

League of Legends Worlds 2019 is underway with the semi-finals being held in Madrid. The defending world champions, Invictus Gaming faced LPL winners FunPlus Phoenix in the first semi-final of the tournament. In the end, FPX won the series 3-1 after dominating Invictus Gaming throughout the entire series. FPX will now play the final of the tournament on November 10th in Paris.

Game 1

FunPlus Phoenix drafted a team-fight oriented composition while Invictus Gaming went for a lane dominant team composition. The early game was pretty even with both teams trading blows around the map. FPX showed their team fighting prowess near objectives as they obliterated the Invictus Gaming line up. Kim 'Doinb' Tae-sang was phenomenal on Rumble as his ultimate ability was on point in game one of the series. FPX won game taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

Game 2

FPX took a commanding lead in game two after securing multiple kills in the early game. The Blitzcrank and Nautilus pick was working wonders for FPX in skirmishes as it allowed them to put Invictus Gaming in a chokehold. A misplay from Doinb gave Invictus Gaming a chance to come back after he overextended for a kill in the mid lane. Invictus Gaming was quick to capitalize on the mistake by securing Baron buff for themselves. The game went back and forth with both teams lurking for an opportunity but it was Invictus Gaming who emerged victorious in the end.

WHAT AN ENDING!



After losing a team fight near the mid lane, LWX tries to backdoor @invgaming's base but is shut down by TheShy and Baolan leading to an #IGWIN! #Worlds2019 pic.twitter.com/k3coPUyXsz — lolesports (@lolesports) November 2, 2019

Game 3

FPX drafted a very similar team composition to game one with roaming champion for Kim 'Doinb' Tae-sang and aggressive playmaker for Gao 'Tian' Tian-Liang. The early game was once again in the favor of FPX as Invictus Gaming did not win lanes. Unlike game two, the Invictus squad couldn’t make a comeback, and FPX won the game taking a 2-1 lead in the series.

Game 4

Invictus Gaming opted for scaling composition in game four, as they looked to match FPX lane by lane. Despite taking precautions, Invictus Gaming once again fell behind in the early game giving a decent lead to FPX. Kang 'TheShy' Seung-lok was caught out of position by the FPX members in the midlane and this was enough to close the game. FPX won the game and sealed the series 3-1.