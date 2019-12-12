League of Legends latest champion Sett's abilities revealed

Sett is now playable on PBE servers

League of Legends has revealed their next champion, scheduled to arrive on live servers in early 2020. He seems to be a champion built for top lane and is a bruiser/tank who primarily is centered on AD items. Sett is now playable on PBE servers and here is a quick rundown of his abilities.

Passive - Pit Grit

Sett does a Basic Attack using punches from both hands. He uses both hands alternatively but always opens with a left punch. The left punch deals normal damage while the right punch scales with items and deals bonus damage. Attack speed increases the speed of the punches and for every 5% of his missing health, Sett gains additional health regeneration.

Q - Knuckle Down

Passive- Sett gains an additional 30% movement speed when moving towards an enemy champion.

Active- His next to basic attacks after using the ability will deal bonus physical damage, which depends on the target’s missing health.

W - Haymaker

Passive- Sett stores 100% of damage taken as Grit in his secondary resource bar.

Active- Sett blasts the targeted area dealing physical damage to everyone in the “area of effect”. The ability deals true damage to anyone that is hit through the center of the ability.

E - Facebreaker

Sett pulls enemies from front and back near him, dealing physical damage and slowing them briefly. If Sett grabs more than one enemy, he stuns them for 1 second.

R - The Show Stopper

Sett leaps toward the targeted enemy, carrying the champion up in the air before slamming it into the ground. Enemies near Sett take physical damage and are heavily slowed for 1.5 seconds.

Sett is expected to hit live servers next year at the start of Season 10.