League of Legends: LCK Spring looks to begin with a bang

The new season of the LCK Spring Split is starting on the 5th of February

With the new year comes a new season of LCK Spring in League of Legends.

And after a much-awaited wait, Riot Korea has finally announced their entire schedule for Spring, which does seem to start with two nail biters on the very first day itself.

Starting on the 5th of February, 5 am CT, LCK spring will look to pit four titans against each other. T1 vs. DAMWON Gaming and KT Rolster vs. Gen.G. are going to be showcased on the first round and on the first day on Wednesday in Lol Park, Gran Seoul.

Over the course of the tournament, the Spring Split will go pretty much as per its usual schedule. It will initially have five days of games per week during the first round robin, which will be cut down to four days in March, and eventually conclude on the 12th of April, just ahead of the playoffs.

How will the teams fare against each other?

With most teams being hit with several roster changes during the preseason, the power rankings have taken a considerable shift over the course of the last few months.

So, what will these four teams hope to achieve in the entire course of the split?

T1 vs. DAMWON Gaming

A. T1 will look to hold on to their crown

Faker is all set to bounce back and add another trophy to his ever growing collection.

T1 (formerly SKT) had quite a disappointing gauntlet run during the 2019 League of Legends World's Championship. They were thoroughly bested by G2 during the semi-finals, and the loss was rather dramatic after they failed to take control of the map and push for the objectives in most of their games.

The legendary mid laner, who is also hailed as the unkillable demon king, Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok, looked quite out of his depth, and he was seen to be shaking by the end of T1's third loss in the fourth game.

However, the preseason looked quite promising for him, and he seems to be slowly getting back to his former self during his stream highlights.

There are still some reservations though among the T1 fans, about the team's probability of success because of the roster changes. With the new Top Laner Kim "Roach" Kang-hui and Jungler Moon, "Cuzz" Woo-chan; T1 (at least on paper) looks like one of the weakest iterations of the team.

So, if they want to hold on to their former crown and glory, then T1 with Faker at the helm will have to start the season with a convincing win against DAMWON Gaming.

B. DAMWON Gaming will look to improve roster synergy

DAMWON Gaming is perhaps the only team who're coming into the new LCK Spring Split with an untouched roster.

As rookies, they got a very promising third-place finish in 2019 and earned a ticket to make their debut on the world stage.

Nuguri is hailed as one of the best Top Laners in the world.

In 2020, they will be looking to harness all the experiences that they had last year and build upon their overall team synergy. According to many analysts, they are one of the favorites to win it all, as the players are still quite young and are packed with a lot of potential, especially with 'Nuguri, hailed as being one of the best Top laners in the world.

KT Rolster vs. Gen. G.

A. Gen. G. are back with a stacked roster

Geng. G. sign in BDD, Clid and Rascal Week 1 Day 1 of Spring split will see KT going up against Gen. G. in game 2.

For 2020 as well, Gen. G. are sticking with their recruitment principles and are back with a stacked but star-studded roster of some of the top veteran players in the LCK.

However, last year Gen. G. faced much of the same problems as that of super teams, and they failed to achieve that much-needed synergy with their comp. But, this time around, many feel that they have a much better shot at the title with Clid in the roster, as his playmaking potential from the jungle is something to behold.

B. KT Rolster will look to regain their former selves

KT Rolster look like just mere shadows of their former selves, but they still pack a mean punch on any given day.

Though they might be pretty low on the power rankings, their top-jungle duo combinations of 'bonO,' 'Malrang,' 'Ray,' and 'SoHwan,' looks quite promising on paper.

KT will like to achieve more success than what they had in the previous few splits, and search for a better LCK ranking even if they don't aim directly for the cup.

2020 LCK Spring Split is anyone's for the taking

T1 winning the summer split last season.

Even after patch 10.1 has been out in the live servers for so many days, the meta still seems to be very volatile and any team can win on any given day. And along with so many roster changes made to the teams, LCK fans are in for Split long excitements and upsets this Spring season.