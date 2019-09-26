League of Legends: Major region LMS is combining with LST to form a new league

LMS and LST will merge in 2020

Riot Games has officially confirmed that it’ll be merging The League of Legends Master Series (LMS) and The League of Legends SEA Tour (LST) to form one big League, SEA Tour.

The LMS region, which includes Taiwan, Macau, and Hongkong has been a regular feature in the Riot-organized international tournaments, will now dissolve ending its five-year tenure.

In a statement released on League of Legends SEA Facebook page, Riot games spoke about the decision to merge the two regions,

During the past several months, Garena and Riot Games have been evaluating the professional competitive ecosystem for League of Legends across Southeast Asia and the LMS region. Our goal is to continue to increase the level of competition and create a more engaging experience for fans

The rumours of LMS disbanding started when caster Sung “Lilballz” Kuan-Po jokingly mentioned, “Doesn’t matter anyway, not gonna be an LMS next year,” earlier this year.

There has been a constant decline in LMS' quality since most of the top talents from the region have joined the Chinese league (LPL) which has resulted in a string of poor performances by LMS teams on the international stage.

The new league will now feature teams from Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore but won’t include Vietnam since they have their own league.

The main aim of the new league is to increase the competitiveness of the region while expanding the talent pool. It will also increase the business and media opportunities for teams, which will bring new fans and more views on the system.

There are no other details regarding the merger, but Riot Games will reveal more information regarding the format system of the SEA Tour soon.

